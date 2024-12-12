New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 8 May 2024 - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

12. december 2024

New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 8 May 2024

In connection with the opening of new ISINs under Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 8 May 2024, Nykredit issues new Final Bond Terms.

The Final Bond Terms for series 13H, 22H and 32H are stated below.

Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 8 May 2024 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

ISIN



Series Currency Coupon Maturity IT/RF* DK0009548539 13H DKK 1% 01-07-2030 RF





ISIN



Series Currency Bond type Maturity IT/RF* DK0009548612 32H SEK Stibor3 + interest rate spread 01-04-2028 RF DK0009548885 32H DKK Cibor6 + interest rate spread 01-07-2029 RF DK0009548968 22H DKK Cibor6 + interest rate spread

(callable) 01-07-2034 RF DK0009549180 32H DKK Cita6 + interest rate spread 01-01-2029 RF DK0009549263 32H DKK Cita6 + interest rate spread 01-01-2029 RF DK0009549347 32H DKK Cita6 + 50 bp. 01-07-2028 RF DK0009549420 32H DKK Cibor6 + interest rate spread 01-01-2028 RF DK0009549503 32H DKK Cibor6 + interest rate spread

(callable) 01-07-2029 RF

* Interest- and refinancing Trigger (IT) / Refinancing Trigger (RF).

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

