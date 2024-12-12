New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 8 May 2024 - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To                Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

12. december 2024

New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 8 May 2024

In connection with the opening of new ISINs under Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 8 May 2024, Nykredit issues new Final Bond Terms.

The Final Bond Terms for series 13H, 22H and 32H are stated below.

Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 8 May 2024 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

ISIN

SeriesCurrencyCouponMaturityIT/RF*
DK000954853913HDKK1%01-07-2030RF


ISIN

SeriesCurrencyBond typeMaturityIT/RF*
DK000954861232HSEKStibor3 + interest rate spread01-04-2028RF
DK000954888532HDKKCibor6 + interest rate spread01-07-2029RF
DK000954896822HDKKCibor6 + interest rate spread
(callable)		01-07-2034RF
DK000954918032HDKKCita6 + interest rate spread01-01-2029RF
DK000954926332HDKKCita6 + interest rate spread01-01-2029RF
DK000954934732HDKKCita6 + 50 bp.01-07-2028RF
DK000954942032HDKKCibor6 + interest rate spread01-01-2028RF
DK000954950332HDKKCibor6 + interest rate spread
(callable)		01-07-2029RF

* Interest- and refinancing Trigger (IT) / Refinancing Trigger (RF).

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

