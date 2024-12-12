HDI Global appoints Dr Carsten Schulte as new Global Head of Marine

Hannover, 12 December 2024

With effect from 1 January 2025, Dr Carsten Schulte is the new Global Head of Marine at HDI Global SE. Dr Carsten Schulte will be succeeded by Alexander Schlei in his previous position as Head of Technical & Strategic Services. Dr Carsten Schulte and Alexander Schlei will report directly to Dr Dirk Höring, Member of the Executive Board of HDI Global with responsibility for Property, Energy, Engineering, Marine and HDI Risk Consulting.

Dr Carsten Schulte has built up the new Technical & Strategic Services division over the past two years. With his teams, Carsten Schulte has further developed the excellence of the underwriting areas and created a new hub for bundling expertise and faster exchange across all areas. Carsten Schulte was previously instrumental in developing HDI Global's portfolio steering approach.

Alexander Schlei has more than twenty years of experience in corporate insurance. Most recently he was responsible for the management of the NatCat division within Technical & Strategic Services. During this time, Alexander Schlei significantly advanced HDI Global’s ability to manage natural hazard risks.

“I am delighted to welcome Alexander to my management team. He has shown how competently and professionally he can design and implement a board division strategy. This ability makes him the ideal choice to take over from Carsten, who has done an excellent job in building up the Technical & Strategic Services division,” says Dr Dirk Höring. “At the same time, I am thrilled for Carsten that he is taking over the management of the Marine division and thus embarking on a new and exciting challenge in underwriting. His experience in managing portfolios and implementing strategies will further boost the very successful performance of the Marine division.”

Dr Carsten Schulte says: “I am proud of what we have achieved in just two years with Technical & Strategic Services, and I am very much looking forward to seeing how Alexander will take this area and the topics surrounding underwriting excellence forward. At the same time, I am excitedly looking forward to my future work in the Marine community, the further development of the division strategy and a continuation of the successful growth of business, especially outside Europe.”

Alexander Schlei says: “I am very much looking forward to my new role in Technical & Strategic Services. Building on my experience from my previous work in NatCat, I can’t wait to work with the team to further expand the steering capability in Short Tail and drive forward technical excellence in all its areas.”

The Marine division is responsible for managing the worldwide underwriting in Marine at HDI Global. It offers comprehensive cargo and marine coverages for corporate and commercial clients around the globe working hand in hand with the experienced colleagues from HDI Risk Consulting and claims handling to provide the best possible cover for clients.

The Technical & Strategic Services (Short Tail) division performs strategic and technical tasks within the department of Dr Dirk Höring and supports the short tail divisions in underwriting worldwide with analyses, tools, KPIs and processes. The tasks of the associated teams include the coordination and implementation of portfolio management processes, the assessment of natural hazards including accumulation control and the development of pricing approaches, the improvement of processes and workflows in the underwriting value chain and the coordination of strategic projects.

- ends -

At the end of this message you find pictures of Dr Dirk Höring, Dr Carsten Schulte, Alexander Schlei, the HDI Logo and the News Release as PDF.



About HDI Global SE (HDI)

Corporate & Specialty Insurer HDI Global SE (HDI) meets the needs of SMEs, larger companies, middle market and corporate clients with insurance solutions that are specifically tailored to their requirements. In addition to HDI's prominent position in the German and broader European market, the company has access to its own worldwide HDI Global Network covering more than 175 countries through its own HDI foreign branch offices, subsidiaries, affiliated companies, and network partners. Acting as the Partner in Transformation, HDI Global SE leads more than 5,100 International Programmes and offers its multinational customers compliant coverage worldwide.

HDI Global SE is the Industrial Lines Division of the Talanx Group and has been a leading insurer for several decades. Approximately 5,000 employees in this division generated insurance revenue (gross) of approx. EUR 9.1 billion in the year 2023 (according to IFRS 17).

The rating agency Standard & Poor’s has given the Talanx Primary Group a financial strength rating of A+/stable (strong) and AM Best has assigned the A+ Rating. Talanx AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the MDAX.

For media enquiries please contact:

Christoph Boßmeyer-Hortsch

Tel.: +49 511 645 59515

E-Mail: christoph.bossmeyer-hortsch@hdi.global

Dr Frederic Strohm

Tel.: +49 511 3747 2117

E-Mail: frederic.strohm@hdi.global

Disclaimer

This news release may include forward-looking statements which are based on certain assumptions, expectations and opinions of the management of Talanx AG and HDI Global SE. These statements are, therefore, subject to certain known or unknown risks and uncertainties. A variety of factors, many of which are beyond Talanx AG’s and HDI Global SE’s control, affect our business activities, business strategy, results, performance and achievements. Should one or more of these factors or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results, performance or achievements of Talanx AG and HDI Global SE may vary materially from those expressed or implied in the relevant forward-looking statement. Talanx AG and HDI Global SE do not guarantee that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor do Talanx AG and HDI Global SE accept any responsibility for the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. Talanx AG and HDI Global SE neither intend, nor assume any obliga-tion, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated.





Attachments