5th Anniversary: ICPO Foundation is empowering a new era of cancer treatment with Radiotheranostics for patients worldwide



Launching the "ICPO Academy for Theranostics" and creating its global network of ICPO Centers, the foundation has become an international leader in sharing knowledge and shaping standards in its field.



December 12, 2024 – Wiesbaden, Germany. – The International Centers for Precision Oncology (ICPO) Foundation marks its 5th anniversary with significant achievements in advancing radiotheranostics worldwide, emerged as a pioneer and leader in theranostics education. Established in 2019 under German law the foundation was guided by the foresight of its five board members: Udo J. Vetter (chair), Prof. Richard P. Baum, Oliver Buck, Michael Lee-Chin and Tadd Wessel. They recognized early on the transformative potential of theranostics in cancer care. Today, ICPO is spearheading education in radiotheranostics to expand global patient access to personalized cancer treatments that offer high efficacy and minimal side effects. This innovative therapy has become an important cornerstone in oncology.



Senator h.c. Udo J. Vetter, Chairman of the ICPO Foundation, is thrilled: "As we mark the 5th anniversary of the ICPO Foundation, I am proud of the incredible progress we've made in advancing radiotheranostics. We are transforming cancer care through the ICPO Academy, our growing Center network, impactful research grants, and community-building ICPO events. I congratulate the entire ICPO team on these achievements and their dedication to making personalized therapies accessible to patients worldwide."



Odile Jaume, CEO of the ICPO Foundation, stated: "Reaching this milestone is a moment of gratitude for the entire ICPO community. Over the past five years, we have united experts, empowered healthcare professionals, and expanded global access to transformative cancer treatments. This anniversary not only honors our achievements but renews our dedication to making radiotheranostics a global standard of care."



ICPO Academy for Theranostics: A Beacon of Knowledge

Central to ICPO's mission is the ICPO Academy for Theranostics, which offers over 50 hours of accredited, expert-led educational content on Radiomolecular Precision Oncology (Radiotheranostics), Medical Physics, Radiochemistry, Nursing, and Patient Management. Insights from more than 30 global experts with subtitles in 10 languages, and recognition from UEMS and AMA ensure professional credibility. Furthermore, the Academy for Theranostics continues to gain recognition, with growing endorsements from esteemed global societies in the field of nuclear medicine. The achievements include a highly successful pilot project in China involving participants from 300 hospitals and a growing global reach with over 800 registered users to date. Stipends funded by industry partners worldwide play a vital role in supporting the ICPO Academy for Theranostics, ensuring that academics across the globe can have access to education free of charge.



Global ICPO Center network expansion

The ICPO Foundation has built an international network of physical diagnostic and therapeutic centers dedicated to Radiotheranostics. The centers work under an operating model based on shared know-how, certified education, and standardized design and processes that enable the implementation of best clinical practices on a global scale. Today, the ICPO Center network includes 15 active and nine developing Collaborating Centers. New centers have been launched in Mexico, Uruguay, Turkey, and Azerbaijan, with others under development in Germany, India, Belgium, Chile, Brazil, Canada, and the USA.



Driving Research and Innovation through ICPO Research Grants

ICPO is at the forefront of advancing Radiotheranostics through its research grants, funded by generous patient donations, which support projects such as AI-driven trial platforms, advanced radioligand therapies, and novel treatment combinations. Supported by a Scientific Advisory Board of 16 global experts, these initiatives bring innovative therapies closer to clinical application. The prestigious Maurits W. Geerlings Next Generation Award, presented annually, recognizes young scientists for groundbreaking research and contribution to Actinium-225 radiopharmaceuticals. Application is now open till March 31, 2025.



Creating a collaborative theranostics ICPO Community

The ICPO Foundation is dedicated to consistently organizing its own in-person and virtual events. These events aim to strengthen and expand the community in the field of radiotheranostics in precision oncology. Each program is built on a collaborative approach, showcasing the latest research, addressing critical challenges in radiotheranostics, while always placing patients in the center and embedding the latest innovation. The second edition of the ICPO Virtual Theranostics Summit, held on November 14-15, 2024, with over 400 participants brought together global leaders in radiotheranostics for dynamic discussions on emerging innovations, including alpha emitters and novel radiopharmaceuticals. This summit reinforced ICPO's role as a catalyst for collaboration and knowledge sharing in the field. Building on this momentum, the upcoming 4th ICPO Forum for Theranostics in Precision Oncology, scheduled for May 15-16, 2025, in Munich, will further showcase cutting-edge research and foster global partnerships in precision oncology.



With five years of transformative progress, the ICPO Foundation continues to lead efforts in collaboration, education, and innovation in radiotheranostics, paving the way for a future where personalized cancer care is accessible to all patients around the world.



About ICPO Foundation

The International Centers for Precision Oncology Foundation (ICPO) is a non-profit organization established in 2019 under German law by leading international medical practitioners and life sciences entrepreneurs. Recognizing a paradigm shift in cancer care from one size fits all to a personalized approach, the ICPO Foundation is helping to build momentum to scale global patient access to Radiomolecular Precision Oncology to support this shift. Therefore, the ICPO Foundation aims to develop an international network of physical diagnostic and therapeutic centers for Precision Oncology organized in a Social Franchise model based on shared know-how, certified education with the “ICPO Academy for Theranostics,” and design and process standardization that enables best clinical practice globally. Furthermore, it is the ICPO Foundation's objective to empower its centers by embedding them in a highly inclusive community that spearheads its model and lives up to the Precision Oncology promise by making it available to all patients in need, irrespective of country or social status. Learn more about the ICPO Foundation at www.icpo.foundation and the ICPO Academy for Theranostics at www.theranostics.academy

Media contact ICPO Foundation:

Susanne Simon, Head of Communication & Community,

Email: susanne.simon@icpo.foundation, Phone: + 49 172 8666093,

Website: www.icpo.foundation

