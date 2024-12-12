Future Business Leaders of America Sets Sights on Growth with New Leadership

Reston, VA, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Business Leaders of America, Inc. (FBLA), the nation’s largest career and technical student organization focused solely on business, today announced the appointment of Jennifer Woods Bodensiek as its new president and chief executive officer, effective January 1, 2025.

“Jennifer’s vast background in nonprofit leadership and youth development is second to none,” said Jennifer Claus, chair of the FBLA board of directors. “Throughout her career, she has raised tens of millions of dollars for one of the world’s largest youth-serving nongovernmental organizations, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to students and their future career success. We are confident that Jennifer’s extensive background in career and technology education and deep expertise in workforce and partnership development will expand FBLA’s reach and impact with more opportunities for middle school, high school, and college students for years to come.”

Bodensiek, a seasoned executive with over two decades of leadership experience at Junior Achievement, has been instrumental in driving growth and innovation across multiple roles. Most recently, as Chief Development Officer of Junior Achievement of Greater Washington, she achieved a 40 percent increase in revenues while strengthening organizational capacity and operational funding. Prior to that, Bodensiek served as CEO of Junior Achievement of Central Maryland, where she led significant expansion efforts over a 12-year tenure. She increased program reach, revenue, and staff, and spearheaded a transformative $10 million campaign to establish a 30,000-square-foot youth workforce and innovation center. Bodensiek’s extensive experience includes serving as Global Vice President of Development at Junior Achievement Worldwide, where she cultivated partnerships supporting its U.S. and international network, and as National Director of Capstone Programs for Junior Achievement USA, leading initiatives that now impact more than 600,000 students annually. Her career underscores a steadfast dedication to youth education, workforce readiness, and organizational excellence.

"I am honored to join FBLA at such a pivotal moment in its nearly 90-year history,” said Jennifer Woods Bodensiek, incoming FBLA president and CEO. “Together with our members, state leaders, advisers, and partners, I look forward to growing our experiences and expanding our reach to ensure we remain at the forefront as the premier organization preparing students to become community-minded business leaders. My focus will be on uniting the network to drive FBLA forward while creating meaningful opportunities for all students to excel."

Bodensiek earned a degree in education with a specialization in marketing from Virginia Tech. She is a trained career and technology educator and a certified executive coach. Currently, she serves on the Technical Advancement Center Board and is appointed to the Maryland Governor’s Workforce Development Board. She previously contributed as a member of the State Commission on Innovation and Excellence in Education Career and Technology Committee. Bodensiek resides in Maryland with her two teenaged sons.

