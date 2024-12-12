Saudi Arabia Clinical Nutrition Market 2024 - Rise in Sports Nutrition Drives Market Growth - A USD 1.25 Billion Market by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 7.89%

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Clinical Nutrition Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia Clinical Nutrition Market was valued at USD 0.80 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 1.25 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 7.89%.

Advancements in technology, such as personalized nutrition plans and digital tools for monitoring nutritional intake, can drive innovation and market growth in the clinical nutrition sector. A focus on maternal and child health, along with an emphasis on early childhood nutrition, can drive demand for pediatric clinical nutrition products. Shifts in lifestyle patterns, including dietary habits and a growing interest in fitness and wellness, can contribute to the demand for specialized clinical nutrition products.

Increasing disposable income levels in the population can lead to higher spending on healthcare and wellness products, including clinical nutrition. Improvements in healthcare infrastructure, including hospitals and clinics, can enhance access to clinical nutrition products and services.





Key Market Trends

Rise in Sports Nutrition



There has been a noticeable shift in Saudi Arabia towards a more fitness-conscious and wellness-oriented lifestyle. As people increasingly engage in physical activities and fitness routines, the demand for sports nutrition products, including protein supplements and energy boosters, tends to rise. The interest in sports and exercise, both at amateur and professional levels, has been on the rise in Saudi Arabia. Individuals participating in sports activities often seek specialized nutrition to support their performance, recovery, and overall well-being. With a heightened awareness of the link between nutrition and health, individuals are recognizing the importance of tailored nutrition for specific needs.



Sports nutrition is perceived to optimize physical performance and achieve fitness goals. Global trends in fitness and sports nutrition have a significant impact on consumer behavior in Saudi Arabia. Products that have gained popularity internationally, such as protein shakes, pre-workout supplements, and electrolyte-rich beverages, are becoming more widely accepted. The Saudi government has been promoting physical activity and sports as part of a broader strategy to improve public health.



This emphasis on active lifestyles contributes to the demand for nutritional products that support physical performance. The proliferation of fitness centers, gyms, and wellness facilities in Saudi Arabia indicates a growing market for sports nutrition. These establishments often promote the use of specialized nutritional products to enhance workout effectiveness. Social media platforms play a crucial role in shaping health and fitness trends. Influencers and fitness enthusiasts often promote sports nutrition products, influencing consumer preferences and driving demand.



Regional Insights



The Northern & Central region dominates the Saudi Arabia Clinical Nutrition Market in 2023. The Northern and Central regions may have higher population density compared to other areas. Higher population density often correlates with increased demand for healthcare services, including clinical nutrition products. These regions may be more urbanized and have better-developed healthcare infrastructure, including hospitals and clinics. Access to healthcare facilities and specialized services in these areas can lead to higher utilization of clinical nutrition products. Economic development and activity are often concentrated in certain regions.



Areas with more economic opportunities may attract a larger population, contributing to increased healthcare demands, including clinical nutrition. The presence of healthcare professionals, research institutions, and educational facilities focused on healthcare in the Northern and Central regions can contribute to a higher level of expertise and awareness regarding clinical nutrition. This, in turn, may drive the demand for such products.



Key Market Players

Nestle Saudi Arabia

Abbott Saudi Arabia

Fresenius Medical Care Saudi Arabia

B Braun Saudi Arabia

BASF (Saudi Arabia)

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 83 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $0.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1.25 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia







Report Scope:



In this report, the Saudi Arabia Clinical Nutrition Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Saudi Arabia Clinical Nutrition Market, By Nutrition Type:

Enteral Nutrition

Parental Nutrition

Saudi Arabia Clinical Nutrition Market, By Route of Administration:

Oral

Intravenous

Saudi Arabia Clinical Nutrition Market, By Substrate:

Energy

Carbohydrates

Lipids

Proteins & Amino Acids

Water & Electrolyte

Dietary Fiber

Antioxidants

Saudi Arabia Clinical Nutrition Market, By Application:

Metabolic Disorders

Eating Disorders

Stages of Development and Recovery

Others

Saudi Arabia Clinical Nutrition Market, By End-User:

Infant & Child

Adults

Geriatrics

Saudi Arabia Clinical Nutrition Market, By region:

Eastern

Western

Northern & Central

Southern

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qde19r

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment