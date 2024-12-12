Germany Amino Acids Market Report 2024, with Competitor Analysis for Ajinomoto Foods Europe, Kyowa Hakko Europe, Evonik Industries, Sigma-Aldrich Chemie, Prinova Germany and Daesang Europe

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Amino Acids Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The German Amino Acids Market was valued at USD 250.62 Million in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 407.97 Million by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 8.42%.



In this dynamic market, a wide range of amino acids are utilized across diverse applications, including animal feed, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and food and beverages. The trends, size, and growth of this market are influenced by various factors such as evolving dietary trends, increasing health consciousness, growing demand for animal feed, and continuous technological advancements in amino acids production. With its multifaceted nature and significant impact on various sectors, the German Amino Acids Market continues to evolve, providing new opportunities and challenges for industry players.





Key Market Trends

Increased Demand for Flavor Enhancers in Food & Beverage Industry



The food and beverage industry in Germany is experiencing a surge in demand for flavor enhancers, and this is expected to drive significant growth in the consumption of amino acids. As consumers become more aware of the importance of taste in their food and beverages, the demand for flavor enhancers is projected to grow. Amino acids, known for their flavor-enhancing properties, are expected to become a key ingredient in meeting this rising demand. They play a significant role in producing the umami taste, which is often described as the fifth taste besides sweet, sour, bitter, and salty.



Moreover, the health benefits associated with amino acids, such as improved digestion and immune system, are also attracting consumers, thus further bolstering their demand in Germany's food and beverage industry. In addition, the ongoing innovation in flavor enhancement techniques by manufacturers is likely to supplement the application of amino acids. Hence, the upward trend in demand for flavor enhancers in the food and beverage industry in Germany is set to propel the demand for amino acids in the forthcoming years.



Robust Growth in The Animal Feed Industry



The animal feed industry in Germany is poised for robust growth, and this expansion is expected to drive a surge in the demand for amino acids. Amino acids are integral to animal nutrition, providing the necessary building blocks for protein synthesis and promoting optimal health and growth in livestock. As the German agricultural sector seeks to increase productivity and efficiency, the incorporation of amino acids in animal feed has become an increasingly popular strategy.



In addition, escalating consumer demand for high-quality animal-derived products, such as meat, eggs, and milk, is compelling livestock producers to enhance animal health and productivity, further augmenting the need for amino acids. Furthermore, the rising trend of organic farming in Germany, which necessitates the use of natural and nutritional feed additives, is likely to further fuel the demand. Therefore, the robust growth in the animal feed industry, coupled with the increased awareness of animal nutrition's role in the quality of animal-derived products, is expected to boost the demand for amino acids in the upcoming years.



Key Market Players

Ajinomoto Foods Europe SAS

Kyowa Hakko Europe

Evonik Industries

Sigma-Aldrich Chemie

Prinova Germany

Daesang Europe



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $250.62 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $407.97 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.4% Regions Covered Germany

Report Scope:



In this report, the Germany Amino Acids Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Germany Amino Acids Market, By Type:

Glutamic Acid

Lysine

Tryptophan

Methionine

Phenylalanine

Others

Germany Amino Acids Market, By Source:

Plant-Based Amino Acids

Animal-Based Amino Acids

Synthetic Amino Acids

Germany Amino Acids Market, By Application:

Nutraceuticals & Dietary Supplements

Infant Formula

Food Fortification

Convenience Food

Others

Germany Amino Acids Market, By Region:

North Rhine-Westphalia

Bavaria

Baden-Wurttemberg

Saxony

Hesse

Rest of Germany

