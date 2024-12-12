Education and Learning Analytics Industry Worth $128.6 Billion by 2032: Analysis of Revenue Shares by Analytics Type, Application, Component, Deployment Mode, End-user and Region

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Education and Learning Analytics Market by Analytics Type, Application, Component, Deployment Mode, End User, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global education and learning analytics market size reached US$ 35.5 billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 128.6 billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 15.38% during 2023-2032.







Significant growth in the education industry and the increasing adoption of machine learning (ML) systems are among the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. In line with this, the widespread utilization of various software-based systems, such as virtual learning environment (VLE), learning management system (LMS), student information system and library management systems, are also driving the market growth. The proliferation of e-learning technologies, such as mobile learning devices, student information systems, lecture capturing and learning management tools, have enabled the learners to obtain more valuable insights from the conventional education systems and enhance their productivity.



Various technological advancements, such as the development of digital platforms for schools and university campuses to consolidate student data and analyze their performance, are also contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including the increasing awareness regarding the utilization of education and learning analytics for developing efficient learning and training programs for school/college students and working professionals, are expected to drive the market further.



Market Segmentation



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global education and learning analytics market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on analytics type, application, component, deployment mode and end user.



Breakup by Analytics Type:

Descriptive

Predictive

Prescriptive

Breakup by Application:

People Acquisition and Retention

Curriculum Development and Intervention Management

Performance Management

Budget and Finance Management

Operations Management

Others

Breakup by Component:

Software

Services

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by End User:

Academic Institutions

Enterprises

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being:

Alteryx Inc.

Blackboard Inc.

G-Cube

Inetsoft Technology Corp.

Information Builders Inc.

iSpring Solutions Inc.

MicroStrategy Incorporated

Saba Software Inc. (Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.)

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Yellowfin Business Intelligence Co.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:



1. What was the size of the global education and learning analytics market in 2023?

2. What is the expected growth rate of the global education and learning analytics market during 2024-2032?

3. What are the key factors driving the global education and learning analytics market?

4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global education and learning analytics market?

5. What is the breakup of the global education and learning analytics market based on the analytics type?

6. What is the breakup of the global education and learning analytics market based on the application?

7. What is the breakup of the global education and learning analytics market based on component?

8. What is the breakup of the global education and learning analytics market based on the deployment mode?

9. What is the breakup of the global education and learning analytics market based on the end user?

10. What are the key regions in the global education and learning analytics market?

11. Who are the key players/companies in the global education and learning analytics market?



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 138 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $35.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $128.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.4% Regions Covered Global

