Education and Learning Analytics Industry Worth $128.6 Billion by 2032: Analysis of Revenue Shares by Analytics Type, Application, Component, Deployment Mode, End-user and Region

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Education and Learning Analytics Market by Analytics Type, Application, Component, Deployment Mode, End User, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global education and learning analytics market size reached US$ 35.5 billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 128.6 billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 15.38% during 2023-2032.
Significant growth in the education industry and the increasing adoption of machine learning (ML) systems are among the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. In line with this, the widespread utilization of various software-based systems, such as virtual learning environment (VLE), learning management system (LMS), student information system and library management systems, are also driving the market growth. The proliferation of e-learning technologies, such as mobile learning devices, student information systems, lecture capturing and learning management tools, have enabled the learners to obtain more valuable insights from the conventional education systems and enhance their productivity.
Various technological advancements, such as the development of digital platforms for schools and university campuses to consolidate student data and analyze their performance, are also contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including the increasing awareness regarding the utilization of education and learning analytics for developing efficient learning and training programs for school/college students and working professionals, are expected to drive the market further.
Market Segmentation
This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global education and learning analytics market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on analytics type, application, component, deployment mode and end user.
Breakup by Analytics Type:
- Descriptive
- Predictive
- Prescriptive
Breakup by Application:
- People Acquisition and Retention
- Curriculum Development and Intervention Management
- Performance Management
- Budget and Finance Management
- Operations Management
- Others
Breakup by Component:
- Software
- Services
Breakup by Deployment Mode:
- On-premises
- Cloud-based
Breakup by End User:
- Academic Institutions
- Enterprises
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being:
- Alteryx Inc.
- Blackboard Inc.
- G-Cube
- Inetsoft Technology Corp.
- Information Builders Inc.
- iSpring Solutions Inc.
- MicroStrategy Incorporated
- Saba Software Inc. (Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.)
- SAP SE
- SAS Institute Inc.
- Yellowfin Business Intelligence Co.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|138
|Forecast Period
|2023-2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$35.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$128.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|15.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
