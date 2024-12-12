U.S. Concierge Medicine Market Research Report 2024-2028: Accelerating at 8.09% CAGR

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Concierge Medicine Market Research 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. concierge medicine market is forecasted to grow by USD 3.04 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.09% during the forecast period.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by growing geriatric population, shortage of primary care physicians, and rising awareness about advantages of concierge medicine. The study identifies the increasing demand for personalized medicine as one of the prime reasons driving market growth during the next few years. Also, adoption of virtual platforms and entry of specialist physicians in concierge medicine will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The concierge medicine market in us is segmented as below:

By Application Primary care Pediatrics Cardiology Internal medicine Other

By Ownership Group Standalone



A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading concierge medicine market vendors.

Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Cambell Family Medicine

Concierge Consultants and Cardiology

Crossover Health

Destination Health

MDVIP

PartnerMD

Peninsula Doctor

Priority Physicians Inc.

Signature MD

Specialdocs Consultants LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/208pjl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.