North America Online Food Delivery Market Analysis (2024-2032) by Platform Type, Business Model, Payment Method and Country

The North America online food delivery market size reached US$ 33.9 billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 97.3 billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4% during 2023-2032. The growing number of food outlets selling healthy and nutritious meals, rising preferences for quick access to food at affordable prices, and increasing adoption of enhanced delivery services are some of the major factors propelling the market.







At present, the increasing demand for online food delivery, as it is convenient and offers efficient customer and order management, represents one of the crucial factors impelling the growth of the market in North America. Besides this, the rising preference for quick access to food at affordable prices is contributing to the growth of the market in the region. In addition, the considerable reliance on smartphones, along with the availability of high-speed internet, is offering a favorable market outlook in North America.

Apart from this, the increasing availability of heavy discounts, rewards, cashback, and coupon codes on various online food delivery apps and websites is supporting the growth of the market. Additionally, the rising emergence of cloud kitchens and virtual restaurants offering a wide variety of cuisines is strengthening the growth of the market in North America.



North America Online Food Delivery Market Trends/Drivers



Rising demand for convenient food stimulating market growth



At present, the preferences of consumers are more towards ordering food online rather than preparing meals at home as it is more convenient and saves a lot of time. Besides this, online food delivery enables individuals to go through a wide variety of menus from numerous restaurants and cafes and select what they want. It also helps working individuals eliminate the hassle of cooking or traveling to a restaurant and allows them to order their preferred meals and get them delivered to their homes or workplace. Furthermore, online food delivery provides various discount coupons and lucrative offers, which is catalyzing its demand in North America.



Increasing food outlets that sell healthy and nutritious meals is catalyzing demand for online food delivery



Presently, food outlets and quick service restaurants are diversifying their menu by incorporating various healthy meal options for health-conscious consumers, fitness enthusiasts, and gym goers in North America. They are enabling individuals to curate their own salads by selecting ingredients for monitoring their calorie intake. They are also selling low-calorie dishes which are primarily roasted or grilled instead of deep fried. Besides this, online food delivery businesses in the region are presenting various subscription-based models wherein individuals can select a meal plan comprising healthy dishes, along with the details of calories and other nutrients for the whole week or a month.



Rising adoption of enhanced delivery services augmenting market growth



Online food delivery businesses in North America are adopting enhanced delivery services that claim to deliver orders within a specified period. Enhanced delivery services focus on optimizing delivery times by improving logistics, route planning, and employing efficient delivery networks. They are ideal for individuals who are hungry and want their meals promptly or for those who have time constraints and need their food delivered quickly. They also enable consumers to track their orders from the moment they are placed until they arrive at their doorstep. This transparency instills confidence in customers, as they can monitor the progress and status of their deliveries and estimate the exact time of arrival.



North America Online Food Delivery Industry Segmentation



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the North America online food delivery market report, along with forecasts at the regional and country levels from 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on platform type, business model, and payment method.

Breakup by Platform Type: Mobile applications represent the largest market share.

Mobile applications represent the largest market share. Breakup by Business Model: Order focused food delivery system accounts the majority of the market share.

Order focused food delivery system accounts the majority of the market share. Breakup by Payment Method: Online holds the biggest market share.

Online holds the biggest market share. Breakup by Region: United States exhibits a clear dominance, accounting for the largest North America online food delivery market share.

Competitive Landscape



There is currently a rise in online food delivery on account of the increasing consumption of fast food, along with the rising demand for convenient food to eliminate the hassle of cooking. As a result, leading companies are offering regular discounts and offers to their customers for ordering online. They are also focusing on improving various aspects of their apps, such as incorporating customer review sections, real-time tracking of orders, and enabling individuals to book tables through their apps.

Besides this, they are planning on developing menus catering to vegan and vegetarian customers consisting of various flavorful dishes made with plant-based ingredients. Top companies are adopting sustainable packaging solutions for their food products and offering super-fast delivery of orders.



The report has provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the North America online food delivery market. Detailed profiles of all major companies have also been provided.



