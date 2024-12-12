The Global Market for Reverse Logistics 2024-2028: Growth Trends for Recalls, Commercial & B2B Returns, Repairable Returns, End of Use Returns, and End of Life Returns

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Reverse Logistics Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The reverse logistics market is forecasted to grow by USD 398.9 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

This report on the reverse logistics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by growing e-commerce industry, increasing cross-border trade globally, and increasing use of multimodal transport.

The study identifies the use of blockchain with reverse logistics as one of the prime reasons driving the reverse logistics market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for reverse logistics and digital transformation in reverse logistics will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The reverse logistics market is segmented as below:

By Type

Recalls

Commercial and B2B returns

Repairable returns

End of use returns

End of life returns

By End-user

E-commerce

Retail

Automotive

Healthcare

Others

By Region

APAC

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

South America

The report on the reverse logistics market covers the following areas:

Reverse logistics market sizing

Reverse logistics market forecast

Reverse logistics market industry analysis

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading reverse logistics market vendors.

Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Aramex International LLC

Blue Dart Express Ltd.

C H Robinson Worldwide Inc.

CMA CGM SA Group

Core Logistic Pvt. Ltd.

Deutsche Post AG

DTDC Express Ltd.

Ecom Express Pvt. Ltd.

FedEx Corp.

First Flight Courier Ltd.

GXO Logistics Inc.

Happy Returns LLC

Kintetsu Group Holdings Co. Ltd.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

Pitney Bowes Inc.

Reverse Logistics GmbH

Safexpress Pvt. Ltd.

Shipbob Inc.

TCI Express Ltd.

United Parcel Service Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v5f6yc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.