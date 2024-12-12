Battery Packaging Growth Trends and Market Forecast, 2030: Rising Adoption of Smart Packaging for Real-Time Temperature and Damage Monitoring

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Battery Packaging - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Battery Packaging was estimated at US$44.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$91.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The report analyzes the Battery Packaging market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Million). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments



Type of Battery (Li-Ion, Lead Acid); Level of Packaging (Cell & Pack Packaging, Transportation Packaging).



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.



What Factors are Driving the Growth in the Battery Packaging Market?



The growth in the battery packaging market is driven by the increasing demand for high-performance, reliable batteries in industries such as electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and renewable energy storage, as well as the push for safer and more environmentally friendly solutions. The rapid expansion of the EV market has placed new demands on battery packaging, as EV batteries require robust solutions that can withstand high energy loads and frequent cycling while ensuring passenger safety. As governments and regulatory bodies introduce more stringent safety standards for batteries in vehicles and electronic devices, the demand for advanced packaging solutions has intensified.



In the consumer electronics industry, the trend toward smaller, more powerful devices is pushing manufacturers to develop packaging that maximizes energy density while reducing the risk of overheating or damage from impact, further fueling market growth. The renewable energy sector, which relies on batteries for grid stability and energy storage, also contributes to this growth. Large-scale energy storage systems require packaging that not only protects batteries from environmental factors but also incorporates fire-retardant materials and efficient cooling systems to manage high power output.



Additionally, technological advancements in sustainable packaging materials, such as recyclable and biodegradable options, are gaining traction as industries look to minimize environmental impact. As the need for energy storage grows across industries, driven by electrification and sustainability goals, the battery packaging market is expected to expand, with manufacturers investing in innovative solutions that prioritize safety, performance, and environmental responsibility. These trends collectively underscore the importance of battery packaging as a critical factor in the reliability and longevity of energy storage solutions across diverse applications.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players in the Global Battery Packaging Market such as ALLCell Technologies, Amara Raja Batteries Limited, DHL, DS Smith, FedEx and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Li-Ion Battery Packaging segment, which is expected to reach US$63.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 11.5%. The Lead Acid Battery Packaging segment is also set to grow at 9.8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $11.5 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 14.6% CAGR to reach $21.7 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Battery Packaging Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 42 companies featured in this Global Battery Packaging Market report include:

ALLCell Technologies

Amara Raja Batteries Limited

DHL

DS Smith

FedEx

Heitkamp & Thumann Group

Johnson Controls

Manika Moulds

Nefab

Rogers Corporation

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 93 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $44.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $91.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.0% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Battery Packaging - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Battery Safety Drives Growth in Battery Packaging Market

Increasing Use of Batteries in Electric Vehicles (EVs) Fuels Demand for Durable and Safe Packaging

Here's How Advanced Packaging Designs Enhance Thermal Management and Battery Performance

Growing Emphasis on Lightweight Materials Supports Adoption of Efficient Battery Packaging

Increasing Battery Production for Consumer Electronics Expands Market for Compact Packaging Solutions

Here's How Specialized Packaging Improves Shock Resistance and Reduces Transportation Risks

Advancements in Heat-Resistant and Fireproof Materials Enhance Battery Safety in Transit

Growing Adoption of Smart Packaging for Real-Time Temperature and Damage Monitoring

Increasing Demand for Customizable Packaging Solutions Supports Diverse Battery Applications

Focus on Protecting Battery Integrity in Extreme Conditions Fuels Development of Insulated Packaging

Rising Investment in Renewable Energy Expands Market for Battery Packaging in Energy Storage Solutions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e6tdeo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment