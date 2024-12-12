Peptide and Oligonucleotide CDMO Market Trends and Growth Opportunities to 2030: Industry Forecast to Reach $5 Billion

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peptide and Oligonucleotide CDMO Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global peptide and oligonucleotide CDMO market is expected to reach an estimated $5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.3% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are the growing popularity of customized medicine, increasing concern about uncommon diseases, and the rise in emphasis on peptide antivirals.



The future of the global peptide and oligonucleotide CDMO market looks promising with opportunities in the pharmaceutical company and biopharmaceutical company markets.

Within the product category, the peptide segment will remain a larger segment over the forecast period.

Within the end-use category, biopharmaceutical companies will remain a larger segment over the forecast period.

In terms of regions, North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the peptide and oligonucleotide CDMO market by product (peptides and oligonucleotides), service type (contract development and contract manufacturing), end use (pharmaceutical companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



