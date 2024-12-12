International Conference on Sustainable Aviation Fuel Charts the Course Towards Net Zero Emissions - 3rd Annual Flightpath to Net Zero Announced for Montréal, Québec, Canada on May 30, 2025

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3rd Annual Flightpath to Net Zero: Sustainable Aviation Fuel" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the pursuit of a greener aviation industry, Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) has emerged as a transformative solution, crafted from vegetable oils or ethanol derived from crops. These biofuels offer a remarkable avenue for achieving a substantial reduction in CO2 emissions, representing a pivotal step towards a more sustainable and eco-friendly aviation future. A notable advantage lies in the fact that their integration does not necessitate costly modifications to aircraft or extensive upgrades to airport infrastructure.

The "Flightpath to Net Zero: Sustainable Aviation Fuel" conference will take place in Montréal, Québec, Canada on May 30, 2025.

Conference Highlights:

SAF Innovations and Technologies: Delve into the latest innovations and technologies driving the production and implementation of Sustainable Aviation Fuel. Explore the advancements that are shaping the landscape of eco-friendly aviation.

Operational Challenges for Operators: Navigate the new challenges that operators face in integrating SAF into their operations. Gain insights into the operational intricacies and best practices for a seamless transition.

Impact on Aircraft and Engine Manufacturing: Gain a comprehensive understanding of how the adoption of SAF influences aircraft and engine manufacturing. Explore the industry's response and strategies for sustainable aviation development.

International Collaboration and Regulations: Engage in discussions surrounding international collaboration and regulatory frameworks related to SAF implementation. Explore global perspectives and collaborative efforts driving sustainability in the aviation sector.

Economic and Environmental Advantages: Assess the economic and environmental advantages associated with the adoption of SAF. Understand the long-term benefits and potential cost savings for both industry stakeholders and the environment.

Networking Opportunities: Connect with industry experts, researchers, and professionals in dedicated networking sessions. Foster collaborations and exchange ideas with thought leaders actively contributing to the sustainable aviation fuel ecosystem.

Join at this international conference, where industry leaders, policymakers, and experts converge to address the challenges and opportunities associated with Sustainable Aviation Fuel. Together, let's pave the way for a more sustainable and environmentally conscious aviation industry.

Speakers

Denis Arguin, Vice President Project Development, Enerkem

Mario Asselin, Co-CEO, The AirCraft Company

Tim Haig, CEO, FORGE Renewable Hydrocarbons

, CEO, FORGE Renewable Hydrocarbons Jean Paquin, CEO & President, SAF+ International Group

