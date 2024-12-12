Secondhand Camera Lens Market to hit USD 4.1 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Secondhand camera lens market size was valued at USD 2.5 billion in 2023dfd, with projections suggesting a growth rate (CAGR) of over 5.8% from 2024 to 2032. This market expansion is largely driven by demand from amateur photographers and students who prioritize affordability, making used camera lenses a practical alternative to new models.

The ongoing shift from DSLR to mirrorless systems has also contributed to a larger supply of secondhand DSLR lenses, increasing choices for budget-focused buyers.

The rise of online platforms has further simplified buying and selling secondhand lenses. Enhanced search capabilities and improved user interfaces allow buyers to browse a variety of lenses and make informed choices more easily. This convenience, coupled with consumers’ growing preference for high-quality yet affordable lenses, has bolstered the appeal of secondhand options.

The secondhand camera lens market is segmented by lens type, with categories including standard, wide-angle, telephoto, and others. In 2023, telephoto lenses—valued at approximately USD 0.7 billion—were a major segment, expected to grow at a 6.1% CAGR through 2032. Known for their long focal lengths and narrower field of view, telephoto lenses bring distant subjects into clear focus, making them popular for specific types of photography. They are available in prime (fixed focal length) and zoom varieties, catering to a range of user preferences.

Standard lenses are also in high demand, especially around the versatile 50mm focal length, which delivers strong image quality and clarity. These lenses are popular with amateur and professional photographers due to their adaptability across various photographic styles, from portraits to street photography.

The secondhand camera lens market is further segmented by lens mount type, including s-mount, c-mount, cs-mount, f-mount, t-mount, and others. The C-mount segment held around 21% of the market share in 2023 and is projected to expand at a 6.5% CAGR over the forecast period. C-mount lenses are widely used in video production, particularly among beginner filmmakers drawn to their affordability and compatibility with various video systems. Additionally, F-mount lenses are valued by photographers looking to combine vintage optics with modern cameras, while T-mount lenses appeal to niche enthusiasts, particularly in astrophotography.

In North America, the U.S. dominates the secondhand camera lens market with an 82% share, fueled by rising interest in photography, a growing online marketplace, and the lasting value of lens investments. The convenience of online shopping and the variety of affordable options available have attracted a wide range of consumers.

Major players in secondhand camera lens market include Adorama, B&H Photo, Campkins Cameras, Canon, eBay, FUJIFILM Corporation, Harrison Cameras, KEH, Kerrisdale Cameras, MPB, National Camera Exchange, Nikon, SIGMA Corporation of America, The Camera Company, and Tokina Lens among others.

