Pharmaceutical Collaborative Robots (Cobots) Market Trends and Regional Growth Opportunities to 2028

The Global Pharmaceutical Collaborative Robots Market is anticipated to project impressive growth during the forecast period with a CAGR of 9.17% through 2028, reaching USD 108.49 million.

Asia-Pacific held the largest market share and is expected to experience substantial growth during the forecasted period. This growth is attributed to the presence of numerous local pharmaceutical companies, particularly in countries like Japan. The regional market is seeing significant expansion, primarily driven by the increasing adoption of automation in various industries within the region, aimed at optimizing their return on investment. Notably, China is witnessing a surge in the production, sale, and trade of collaborative robots (cobots), positioning itself as a key player in the Asia Pacific cobots market.



Conversely, North America is projected to achieve the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The market's expansion in this region can be attributed to the substantial number of robot installations. According to data from the International Federation of Robotics, the American region recorded a remarkable 20% growth rate in robot deployment, marking a new record high for the sixth consecutive year. As a result, North America boasts a significant presence of pharmaceutical robots, a trend expected to continue due to the increasing number of pharmaceutical enterprises in the region. The IFR also highlighted North America's commitment to strengthening its pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities for global competitiveness by embracing automation within its production facilities.



Key Market Drivers

Improved Product Quality

Skilled Labor Shortages

Workforce Efficiency

Operational Effectiveness

Key Market Challenges

Cost of Implementation

Complex Integration

Data Security

Key Market Trends

Enhanced Safety Features

Improved Human-Robot Collaboration

Miniaturization and Portability

Report Scope



In this report, the Global Pharmaceutical Collaborative Robots Market has been segmented into the following categories:



By Application

Picking and Packaging

Inspection of Pharmaceutical Drugs

Laboratory Applications

By End-use

Pharmaceutical Companies

Research Laboratories

Others

By Region

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany United Kingdom France Italy Spain

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 172 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $64.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $108.49 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.1% Regions Covered Global

Companies Profiled in the Report

ABB Limited

Universal Robots A/S

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

KUKA AG

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation

Denso Wave Inc.

Fanuc America Corp.

