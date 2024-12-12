Pharmaceutical Collaborative Robots (Cobots) Market Trends and Regional Growth Opportunities to 2028

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Collaborative Robots Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, & Forecast 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Pharmaceutical Collaborative Robots Market is anticipated to project impressive growth during the forecast period with a CAGR of 9.17% through 2028, reaching USD 108.49 million.
Asia-Pacific held the largest market share and is expected to experience substantial growth during the forecasted period. This growth is attributed to the presence of numerous local pharmaceutical companies, particularly in countries like Japan. The regional market is seeing significant expansion, primarily driven by the increasing adoption of automation in various industries within the region, aimed at optimizing their return on investment. Notably, China is witnessing a surge in the production, sale, and trade of collaborative robots (cobots), positioning itself as a key player in the Asia Pacific cobots market.
Conversely, North America is projected to achieve the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The market's expansion in this region can be attributed to the substantial number of robot installations. According to data from the International Federation of Robotics, the American region recorded a remarkable 20% growth rate in robot deployment, marking a new record high for the sixth consecutive year. As a result, North America boasts a significant presence of pharmaceutical robots, a trend expected to continue due to the increasing number of pharmaceutical enterprises in the region. The IFR also highlighted North America's commitment to strengthening its pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities for global competitiveness by embracing automation within its production facilities.
Key Market Drivers
- Improved Product Quality
- Skilled Labor Shortages
- Workforce Efficiency
- Operational Effectiveness
Key Market Challenges
- Cost of Implementation
- Complex Integration
- Data Security
Key Market Trends
- Enhanced Safety Features
- Improved Human-Robot Collaboration
- Miniaturization and Portability
Report Scope
In this report, the Global Pharmaceutical Collaborative Robots Market has been segmented into the following categories:
By Application
- Picking and Packaging
- Inspection of Pharmaceutical Drugs
- Laboratory Applications
By End-use
- Pharmaceutical Companies
- Research Laboratories
- Others
By Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Kuwait
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|172
|Forecast Period
|2022-2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$64.6 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$108.49 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Profiled in the Report
- ABB Limited
- Universal Robots A/S
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- KUKA AG
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
- YASKAWA Electric Corporation
- Denso Wave Inc.
- Fanuc America Corp.
