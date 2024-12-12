US Automated Microbiology Market Growth Opportunities, Competitive Strategies, Market Barriers and Risks

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Automated Microbiology Market Growth Opportunities, Shares by Assay, Segment Forecasts for over 100 Molecular, Competitive Strategies and SWOT Analysis, Market Barriers and Risks" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report is an analysis of the major business opportunities emerging in the automated microbiology market during the next five years.

The report examines key trends in the U.S. automated microbiology market; reviews current and emerging assays; analyzes potential applications of innovative diagnostic technologies; forecasts volume and sales for molecular diagnostic, microbial identification, antibiotic susceptibility, blood culture, urine screening and immunodiagnostic procedures, as well as over 100 infectious disease tests by assay, application, market segment, profiles leading players and potential market entrants; and suggests alternative business expansion strategies for suppliers.



Market Dynamics



The level of automation in the microbiology laboratory has been lagging behind that of other major clinical laboratory segments, such as chemistry and hematology. The slow acceptance of the technology is in part due to the complexity of developing automation suitable for microbiology tests.



The introduction of automated microbiology instrumentation has been delayed by a number of intrinsic and technical problems. The diffusion of automated microbiology systems, once the technology was developed, has not matched that of other automated laboratory technologies. The acquisition of automation in microbiology has been slowed by forces less easily identifiable than the effects of various reimbursement plans. Some laboratories still believe that current instrumentation is not the ultimate technology and expect better automation on the horizon.



The driving force behind the need for rapid reporting of microbiological test results is the clinical relevance in a time of financial austerity, a time when cost and health care effectiveness to the patient and diagnostician looms ever larger, and where after-the-fact results at high expense are coming under severe scrutiny worldwide.



This comprehensive report will assist diagnostics industry executives, as well as companies planning to diversify into the dynamic and rapidly expanding microbiology market, in evaluating emerging opportunities and developing effective business strategies.



Supplier Shares, Sales and Volume Forecasts

Sales and market shares of major suppliers of microbiology products, by individual test.

Five-year test volume and sales forecasts for over 100 microbiology assays.

Test volume estimates by method (molecular, serology/immunodiagnostics, culture/microscopy).

U.S. Market Overview

Review of the market dynamics, trends, structure, size, growth and major suppliers.

Estimated universe of laboratories performing microbiology testing.

Specimen, test volume and sales forecasts.

Business Opportunities and Strategic Recommendations

Emerging opportunities for new analyzers, reagents kits, IT and other products with significant market appeal during the next five years.

Design criteria for decentralized testing products.

Alternative market penetration strategies.

Potential market entry barriers and risks.

Specimen Types

Urine

Sterile Fluids: Blood, Serum, CSF

Throat Swabs, Respiratory Secretions

Genital Secretions

Stool

Abscess/Wound

Sputum

Saliva

Applications

Microbial Identification

Antibiotic Susceptibility

Urine Screening

Blood Cultures

Review of Major Automated Systems

Review of major automated molecular diagnostic, multipurpose, specialized, microbial identification, antibiotic susceptibility, blood culture, urine screening, and immunodiagnostic analyzers marketed by Abbott, Halifax, BD, Beckman Coulter/Danaher, Biolog, bioMerieux, Bio-Rad, Cepheid, Curetis, GenMark, Hologic, HTG, Labsystems, Qiagen, Roche, Siemens Healthineers, Sy-Lab, Sysmex, Tecan, Thermo Fisher, Tosoh and other suppliers.

Infectious Diseases Analyzed in the Report





AIDS/HIV, Adenovirus, Aeromonads, Bartonella, Blastocystis Hominis, Campylobacter, Candida, Chancroid, Chlamydia, Clostridium, Coronavirus, Coxsackievirus, Cryptosporidium, Cyclospora, CMV, E. Coli, Echovirus, Encephalitis, Enterovirus, EBV, Giardia, Gonorrhea, Granuloma Inguinale, Hantavirus, H. Pylori, Hepatitis, Herpes Influenza, Legionella, Lyme disease, Lymphogranuloma, Malaria, Measles, Meningitis, Microsporidium, Mononucleosis, Mumps, Mycoplasma, HPV, Parvovirus, Pneumonia, Polyomaviruses, Pseudomonas, Rabies, RSV, Rhinovirus, Rotavirus, Rubella, Salmonella, Septicemia, Shigella, Staphylococci, Streptococci, Syphilis, Toxoplasmosis, Trichomonas, TB, Vibrio, West Nile, Yersinia and others.

Technology Assessment

Assessment of molecular diagnostic, monoclonal antibody, immunoassay, and other technologies and their potential applications for the microbiology market.

Global listings of companies developing or marketing microbiology products by individual test.

Competitive Strategies

Strategic assessments of major suppliers and start-up firms developing innovative technologies and products, including their sales, product portfolios, marketing tactics, collaborative arrangements, and new products in R&D.

The companies analyzed in the report include:

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies

Beckman Coulter/Danaher

bioMerieux

Bio-Rad

DiaSorin

Eiken Chemical

Fujifilm Wako

Fujirebio

Grifols

Instrumentation Laboratory/Werfen

Kyowa Medex

PerkinElmer

Quest Diagnostics

QuidelOrtho

Roche

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex

Thermo Fisher

Tosoh

