Growth Trends in the AC Drives Industry, 2018-2030, Featuring Profiles of ABB, Siemens, Danfoss Group, Schneider Electric, RockWell Automation, Mitsubishi Electric, and Yaskawa Electric

The global AC drive market is expected to reach an estimated $29.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are the rising trend of urbanization and industrialization, the growing need for enhanced energy efficiency, and the increasing preference for automated and motor-driven equipment.

Within the voltage category, low voltage is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within the end-use category, power generation is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

In terms of regions, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Features of this AC Drive Market Report

Market Size Estimates: AC drive market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: AC drive market size by various segments, such as by voltage, application, power rating, end use, and region in terms of ($B).

Regional Analysis: AC drive market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different voltages, applications, power ratings, end uses, and regions for the AC drive market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the AC drive market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the AC drive market by voltage (low voltage and medium voltage), application (pumps, fans, compressor, conveyors, extruders, and others), power rating (low power drives (< 40 kW), medium power drives (41 - 200 kW), and high power drives (> 200 kW)), end use (oil & gas, water & wastewater, power generation, building automation, food & beverage, metals & mining, chemicals & petrochemicals, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Global AC Drive Market Market Dynamics

2.1 Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2 Supply Chain

2.3 Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global AC Drive Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3 Global AC Drive Market by Voltage

3.3.1 Low Voltage

3.3.2 Medium Voltage

3.4 Global AC Drive Market by Application

3.4.1 Pumps

3.4.2 Fans

3.4.3 Compressor

3.4.4 Conveyors

3.4.5 Extruders

3.4.6 Others

3.5 Global AC Drive Market by Power Rating

3.5.1 Low Power Drives (< 40 kW)

3.5.2 Medium Power Drives (41 - 200 kW)

3.5.3 High Power Drives (> 200 kW)

3.6 Global AC Drive Market by End Use

3.6.1 Oil & Gas

3.6.2 Water & Wastewater

3.6.3 Power Generation

3.6.4 Building Automation

3.6.5 Food & Beverage

3.6.6 Metals & Mining

3.6.7 Chemicals & Petrochemicals

3.6.8 Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1 Global AC Drive Market by Region

4.2 North American AC Drive Market

4.3 European AC Drive Market

4.4 APAC AC Drive Market

4.5 RoW AC Drive Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1 Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2 Operational Integration

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1 Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1 Growth Opportunities for the Global AC Drive Market by Voltage

6.1.2 Growth Opportunities for the Global AC Drive Market by Application

6.1.3 Growth Opportunities for the Global AC Drive Market by Power Rating

6.1.4 Growth Opportunities for the Global AC Drive Market by End Use

6.1.5 Growth Opportunities for the Global AC Drive Market by Region

6.2 Emerging Trends in the Global AC Drive Market

6.3 Strategic Analysis

6.3.1 New Product Development

6.3.2 Capacity Expansion of the Global AC Drive Market

6.3.3 Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global AC Drive Market

6.3.4 Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1 ABB

7.2 Siemens

7.3 Danfoss Group

7.4 Schneider Electric

7.5 RockWell Automation

7.6 Mitsubishi Electric

7.7 Yaskawa Electric Corporation

