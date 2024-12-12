Softgel Capsules Global Market Report 2024 - Increasing Demand for Non-gelatin Softgel Capsules

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Softgel Capsules: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Softgel Capsules Market was valued at USD 7.9 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 11.5 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 7.7%.



The global softgel capsules market and all major global softgel capsules companies are identified in this report. The total softgel capsules market is broken out globally and by geographic region. All major product types and applications are covered in detail. The current report will provide detailed exposure to softgel capsules.

This report will provide detailed information on the softgel capsules market. This report analyzes the market trends of softgel capsules with data from 2023, estimates from 2024, projections of compound annual growth rates through 2029 (forecast period of 2024 through 2029), and regional markets of softgel capsules.





This report will highlight softgel capsules' current and future market potential and give a detailed analysis of the competitive environment. The report will cover regulatory scenarios, drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The report also covers market projections for 2029 and the market share for key market players. The report also details market shares for softgel capsules based on product type, application, end user, and geography. The market is segmented into gelatin and vegetarian capsules based on product type. The market is segmented based on its nutritional, pharmaceutical and cosmeceutical applications.



Based on end-users, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical and nutraceutical companies, contract manufacturing companies and others. The market has been segmented into significant geographical regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The regional segment will cover a detailed analysis of the market in major countries such as the U.S., Germany, the U.K., France, Japan, China, and India. For market estimates, data will be provided for 2023 as the base year, with forecasts for 2024 through 2029.



The Report Includes

73 data tables and 31 additional tables

Analyses of global market trends for softgel capsules, with market revenue data from 2021 to 2023, estimates for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimates of the market size and revenue prospects of the global market, along with a market share analysis by product type, application, end user and region/country

Analysis of the market dynamics, industry trends, competitive landscape and regulatory scenario

A Porter's Five Forces model, and global supply chain and companies' SWOT analyses

Patent activity and key patent grants/publications

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, ESG score analysis, and the ESG practices of leading companies

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Profiles of market leaders, including Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Catalent Inc., Aenova Group, Sirio Pharma Co. Ltd., and CAPTEK Softgel International Inc.

The increasing adoption of insanitary lifestyles, particularly in developed regions, has led to the growing demand for nutraceuticals, which is likely to remain a key driver for the global softgel capsules market. Moreover, increasing investments in capsule manufacturing plants are expected to provide a suitable driving force during the forecast period.

Report Scope:

To provide a comprehensive analysis of the softgel capsules industry and its sub-segments in the global market, thereby providing a detailed structure of the industry.

To provide detailed insights into factors driving and restraining the growth of the global softgel capsules market.

To estimate the market size of the global softgel capsules market, with 2019 being the base year and 2020 to 2025 is the forecast period for the study.

To analyze the global softgel capsules market in major regions and countries.

To provide country-level market value analysis for various segments of the softgel capsules market.

To provide strategic profiling of the key companies (manufacturers and distributors) across the globe and comprehensively analyze their competitiveness and the competitive landscape in this market.

To provide a distribution chain analysis and value chain analysis for the softgel capsules market.

The report is designed to provide the reader with a background in softgel capsules and the current factors influencing this market, as well as to inform decision-makers about the tools that may be used to expand into and penetrate this market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 133 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $7.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $11.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of the Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Potential for New Entrants

Threat of Substitutes

Competitiveness in the Industry

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Rising Applications of Softgel Capsules Increasing Number of Strategies by Market Players to Expand their Capabilities Growth of the Pharmaceutical Industry Provides Opportunities for the Softgel Capsules Market to Grow Worldwide

Market Restraints Challenges in the Softgel Capsules Industry Rising Demand for Kosher- and Halal-certified Hard Gelatin Capsules and High Cost of Vegetarian Capsules

Market Opportunities Smart Capsules Are a Potential New Drug-Delivery Vehicle Increasing Demand for Non-gelatin Softgel Capsules



Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

The U.S.

Canada

European Union

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Australia

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies

3D Printing

Microfluidics

Artificial Intelligence

Patent Analysis

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis

Global Market for Softgel Capsules, by Product Type Global Market Size and Forecast Gelatin Capsules Vegetarian Capsules

Global Market for Softgel Capsules, by Application Global Market Size and Forecast Nutritional Pharmaceutical Cosmeceutical

Global Market for Softgel Capsules, by End User Global Market Size and Forecast Pharmaceutical and Nutraceutical Companies Contract Manufacturing Companies Others

Global Market for Softgel Capsules, by Region

Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

SWOT Analysis

Strengths

Weakness

Opportunities

Threats

Chapter 8 Sustainability in Softgel Capsules Market: An ESG Perspective

ESG and the Pharmaceutical Industry

Sustainability in the Softgel Capsules Market

ESG Perspective

Company Profiles

Aenova

Captek Softgel International

Catalent

Eurocaps

Fjui Capsule

Pharmaceutics International

Robinson Pharma

SIRIO Pharma

Soft Gel Technologies

Softigel

Thermo Fisher Scientific

