Dairy Ingredients Market Size to Reach Value of USD 126.81 Billion By 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

Westford, USA, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the global dairy ingredients market share will reach a value of USD 126.81 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2024-2031). Rising demand for dairy components has been spurred by the expanding appeal of dairy-based products across multiple industries, ranging from food and beverage, baking and confectionery to nutritional supplements. Among these dairy components are casein, lactose, whey proteins, and milk powders prized for their functional properties and nutritional benefits and varied application in food preparation. Other important trends that have considerably fueled the dairy ingredients market growth include nutrition and health awareness. Dairy products contain, among other essential constituents, such as calcium, proteins, and vitamins, important elements to the development of bone tissues and muscular growth in the human body and general well-being. These dairy constituents become an irresistible argument as the clients turn increasingly more health-conscious and conscious, especially seeking natural and high protein substitutes.

Browse in-depth TOC on the "Dairy Ingredients Market"

Pages – 174

Tables – 93

Figures – 71

Dairy Ingredients Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 84.53 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 USD 126.81 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Form, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Rising Demand for Dairy Ingredients Key Market Opportunities Health Concerns Regarding Dairy Key Market Drivers Increase in Functional Foods

Dairy Ingredients Market Segmental Analysis

The global dairy ingredients market is segmented into product, form, application, and region.

By product, the market is classified into skimmed milk powder, whole milk powder, buttermilk powder, cream powder, and MPC & MPI.

Depending on the form, it is bifurcated into powdered and liquid.

According to the application, the market is divided into bakery & confectionary, dairy products, convenience foods, infant milk formula, sports & clinical nutrition, and others.

Regionally, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

MPC and MPI Segments Lead Market, Driven by High Protein Concentration and Health Trends

According to the 2023 dairy ingredients market forecast, the MPC (Milk Protein Concentrate) and MPI (Milk Protein Isolate) were leading the charge with a revenue share of 19.7%. They are considered valuable constituents by food & beverage manufacturers who aim to enhance the nutritional properties of their offerings due to the very apparent share of protein in their composition. Highly advantageous is the high protein concentration due to the fact that protein fortification is crucial in sports nutrition, baby formula, and dietary supplements. Another factor driving the demand growth is growing consumer knowledge and inclination for healthier food options. Customers are looking for clean-label products with fewer additives such as MPC and MPI, as they are perceived as natural sources of milk-derived protein.

Convenience Foods Category Poised for Rapid Growth, Supported by Dairy Additives

The dairy ingredients market outlook has convenience foods on track to grow the fastest. It is with ready-to-eat meals, snacks, and baked products all relying on dairy additives such as milk powders, cheese powders, and yogurt powders to enhance their taste, texture, and nutrient richness. Such additives provide more extended shelf lives, easier handling for the manufacturer, and, above all, consistency in quality, all important determinants of meeting the specifications of convenience and taste desired by the consumer.

North America Emerges as Key Market for Dairy Ingredients, Fueled by Health-Conscious Consumers

The dairy ingredients industry is highly profitable in North America. This trend has received greater momentum because local consumers of the region began searching for healthy and natural versions of their favorite products, such as dairy-based foods. North America is a large user for food & beverages that contain cheese and butter along with milk powder, an assortment of baked goods and confectioneries to ready-to-cooked meals. The demand for dairy ingredients in the market is also driven by consumers' preference for diets high in protein.

Dairy Ingredients Market Insights

Drivers

Increase in Functional Foods

Rising Popularity of Plant-Based Diets

Growing Health Consciousness





Restraints

Health Concerns Regarding Dairy

Supply Chain & Sustainability Issues

Environment Impact of Dairy Production





Key Players Operating Within the Dairy Ingredients Market

Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited

FrieslandCampina

Arla Food Ingredients

Glanbia PLC

Sodiaal Group

Dairy Farmers of America Inc.

Saputo, Inc.

Schreiber Foods Inc.

Lactalis American Group, Inc.

EPI Ingredients

Kerry Group

Ingredia SA

Olam International Limited

Groupe Lactalis

Nestle





Key Questions Covered in the Global Dairy Ingredients Market Report

What are the key opportunities present within the market?

What are the major players operating within the North American market?

Which segment dominated the largest market share?

What are the key dairy ingredients market trends?

At what percentage of CAGR, the market will grow?





This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (rising health consciousness, rising popularity of plant-based diets), restraints (high price fluctuations, supply chain & sustainability issues) opportunities (demand for clean label products), and challenges (stringent regulatory standards) influencing the growth of the dairy ingredients market

Market Penetration : Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the dairy ingredients market

: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the dairy ingredients market Product Development/Innovation : Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the dairy ingredients market

: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the dairy ingredients market Market Development : Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions Market Diversification : Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market

: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.





