Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market to Generate Revenues of $88.9 Billion by 2032, Rising at 19.06% CAGR

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Forecast 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global autonomous last mile delivery market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on platform, solution, range and application.
The global autonomous last mile delivery market size reached US$ 18.5 billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 88.9 billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 19.06% during 2023-2032.
The widespread adoption of autonomous last mile delivery solutions across various industrial verticals can be attributed to the increasing need for efficient delivery solutions to ensure a faster supply of products amongst consumers. This represents the key factor primarily driving the market growth.
Significant technological advancements, such as the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) platforms with robots and drones to perform smart tracking, optimize the route, enable around clock delivery, enable smooth delivery in challenging geographies, and promote fuel efficiencies are contributing to the market.
Other factors, such as significant expansion in the e-commerce industry and strategic collaborations amongst key players to introduce advanced delivery solutions to meet the rising consumer demand for fast delivery of packages and the changing dynamics of urban commercial deliveries, are creating a positive outlook for the market.
Market Segmentation
Breakup by Platform:
- Aerial Delivery Drones
- Cargo Drone
- Delivery Drone
- Ground Delivery Vehicles
- Delivery Robots
- Autonomous and Self-Driving Vans and Trucks
Breakup by Solution:
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
Breakup by Range:
- Short Range (< 20 Km)
- Long Range (> 20 Km)
Breakup by Application:
- Logistics
- Healthcare and Pharmaceutical
- Food and Beverage
- Retail
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Continental AG
- DHL (Deutsche Post AG)
- DPD Group (La Poste)
- Drone Delivery Canada
- Flytrex Inc.
- Matternet
- Relay Robotics Inc.
- Robby Technologies Inc.
- SkyDrop
- ST Engineering Aethon Inc.
- Starship Technologies
- Udelv Inc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
1. What was the size of the global autonomous last mile delivery market in 2023?
2. What is the expected growth rate of the global autonomous last mile delivery market during 2024-2032?
3. What are the key factors driving the global autonomous last mile delivery market?
4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global autonomous last mile delivery market?
5. What is the breakup of the global autonomous last mile delivery market based on the platform?
6. What is the breakup of the global autonomous last mile delivery market based on the solution?
7. What is the breakup of the global autonomous last mile delivery market based on the range?
8. What is the breakup of the global autonomous last mile delivery market based on the application?
9. What are the key regions in the global autonomous last mile delivery market?
10. Who are the key players/companies in the global autonomous last mile delivery market?
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|137
|Forecast Period
|2023-2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$18.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$88.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|19%
|Regions Covered
|Global
