Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market to Generate Revenues of $88.9 Billion by 2032, Rising at 19.06% CAGR

The global autonomous last mile delivery market size reached US$ 18.5 billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 88.9 billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 19.06% during 2023-2032.



The widespread adoption of autonomous last mile delivery solutions across various industrial verticals can be attributed to the increasing need for efficient delivery solutions to ensure a faster supply of products amongst consumers. This represents the key factor primarily driving the market growth.

Significant technological advancements, such as the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) platforms with robots and drones to perform smart tracking, optimize the route, enable around clock delivery, enable smooth delivery in challenging geographies, and promote fuel efficiencies are contributing to the market.

Other factors, such as significant expansion in the e-commerce industry and strategic collaborations amongst key players to introduce advanced delivery solutions to meet the rising consumer demand for fast delivery of packages and the changing dynamics of urban commercial deliveries, are creating a positive outlook for the market.



Market Segmentation



Breakup by Platform:

Aerial Delivery Drones Cargo Drone Delivery Drone

Ground Delivery Vehicles Delivery Robots Autonomous and Self-Driving Vans and Trucks



Breakup by Solution:

Hardware

Software

Services

Breakup by Range:

Short Range (< 20 Km)

Long Range (> 20 Km)

Breakup by Application:

Logistics

Healthcare and Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverage

Retail

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:

Amazon.com Inc.

Continental AG

DHL (Deutsche Post AG)

DPD Group (La Poste)

Drone Delivery Canada

Flytrex Inc.

Matternet

Relay Robotics Inc.

Robby Technologies Inc.

SkyDrop

ST Engineering Aethon Inc.

Starship Technologies

Udelv Inc.

