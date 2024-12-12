Baby Food Packaging Market to Drive Growth at 122.03 Billion by 2031 |SkyQuest Technology

Westford, USA, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the global baby food packaging market will attain a value of USD 122.03 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period (2024-2031). The baby food packaging market is witnessing immense growth due to the increasing concern about baby food preservation and safety. Furthermore, consumers are also demanding better packaging that preserves the quality of the product and avoids contamination. People are also preferring more easy and convenient portable packaging for baby food that will offer accurate portion sizes and easy to use. The market consists of different types of packaging solutions, such as bottles, containers, pouches, tubs, tubes, and closures. The factors contributing to the expansion of the market are population growth, rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and changing lifestyles. Manufacturers are also collaborating with retailers for developing customized packaging solutions and ensure easy accessibility of their products to parents and caregivers, resulting in boosting the baby food packaging market growth.

Baby Food Packaging Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 71.03 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 $ 122.03 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Material Type, Sealing & Handle, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Increasing technological advancement in packaging Key Market Opportunities Rising focus on portion-controlled packaging Key Market Drivers Growing demand for paper packaging

Baby Food Packaging Market Segmental Analysis

The global baby food packaging market is segmented based on material type, sealing &handle, application, and region.

In terms of material type, the market is grouped into polymer, paper, metal, glass, and others.

Based on sealing & handle, the market is segmented into spout top, heat seal, patch handle, zipper top, and other.

Based on the application, the market is grouped into liquid milk, dried baby food, powder milk, and others.

Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America and the Middle East & Africa.

Growing Preference for High Nutritional Food Among Parents for Babies to Increase Demand of Liquid Milk

The liquid milk segment is dominating with the largest baby food packaging market share. This segment is growing rapidly because the liquid milk formula is a popular choice among parents as it is convenient and has nutritional value. This segment consists of products like ready-to-feed formula, which needs minimal preparation. Packaging for liquid milk formula is vital for maintaining the freshness and hygiene of the product. Furthermore, these products are available in aseptic packaging like tetra pack or plastic bottles with secure caps to prevent contamination. The packaging designs have easy-pour spouts and measurement markets to get accurate servings. Many manufacturers are also focusing on leak-proof and tamper-proof closures to ensure safety of the products. Generally, the packaging designs have easy-pour spouts and measurement markings for precise serving. Manufacturers are emphasizing on leak-proof and tamper-proof closures to ensure safety of the product. Moreover, labelling is also playing a vital part in providing significant information about the ingredients, nutrients, and usage of the products.

Rising Preference for Sustainable and Recyclable Products to Increase Popularity of Paper Packaging

As per baby food packaging market analysis, paper packaging is dominating the market. Papers are mostly used for cartons and boxes, particularly for dry baby cereals and snacks. Moreover, paper is also popular for its sustainability and recyclability nature, which matches with the rising trend of eco-friendly customers. Manufacturers can also print information and attractive designs on paperboard packaging, like nutritional information and appealing graphics. This will help in developing trust with parents who prefer transparency in baby food products. Furthermore, paper packaging is lightweight, cost-efficient, and recyclable, fulfilling the requirement of sustainable goals and preference for eco-friendly packaging.

Rising Birth Rates to Increase Demand for Baby Food Products to Drive Market Growth in North America

North America is dominating with the largest share in the global baby food packaging industry. The region is witnessing such massive growth due to its well-established baby food market and increasing consumer awareness about safety and quality of the product. Countries like US and Canada are important contributors to the growth of the market, boosted by rising birth rates, increasing disposable income, and preference for sustainable solutions. Vital trends in the region consist of adopting sustainable materials like biodegradable plastics and recycled content, for fulfing the demand for eco-friendly products. Moreover, advancement in packaging designs and technologies like smart packaging is also significantly contributing to the expansion of the market.

Baby Food Packaging Market Insights

Drivers

Increasing technological advancements in packaging

Growing disposable incomes enabling spending on premium products

Increasing consumer demand for convenience and safety





Restraints

Limited knowledge about sustainable packaging among consumers

High expense of manufacturing high-quality packaging

Strict regulations related to the quality of packaging





Key Players Operating in Baby Food Packaging Market

Amcor Limited (Australia)

Berry Global, Inc. (USA)

Tetra Pak (Sweden)

Mondi Group (Austria)

Sealed Air Corporation (USA)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (USA)

SIG Combibloc (Switzerland)

Huhtamäki Oyj (Finland)

RPC Group (UK)

Scholle IPN (USA)

Flint Group (USA)

Kraft Heinz Company (USA)

Ball Corporation (USA)

Uflex Limited (India)

Dow Inc. (USA)





Key Questions Answered in Baby Food Packaging Market

Which region is holding the largest market share?

Who are the key players in the market?

What are the factors driving the growth of the market?





This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (increasing technological advancements in packaging, growing disposable incomes enabling spending on premium products), restraints (limited knowledge about sustainable packaging among consumers, high expense of manufacturing high-quality packaging), opportunities (increasing consumer demand for convenience and safety), and challenges (strict regulations related to the quality of packaging) influencing the growth of baby food packaging market

Market Penetration : Comprehensive information on the product offered by the top players in the baby food packaging market

: Comprehensive information on the product offered by the top players in the baby food packaging market Product Development/Innovation : Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the baby food packaging market

: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the baby food packaging market Market Development : Comprehensive information on emerging regions

: Comprehensive information on emerging regions Market Diversification : Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market

: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.





