World Automated Microbiology Market Growth Opportunities, Shares by Assay, Segment Forecasts, Competitive Strategies and SWOT Analysis Across 92 Countries

The report is designed to help current suppliers and potential market entrants identify and evaluate emerging opportunities in the automated microbiology market during the next five years. The report examines key trends; reviews current and emerging assays; analyzes potential applications of innovative diagnostic technologies; forecasts volume and sales for 100 molecular diagnostic, microbial identification, antibiotic susceptibility, blood culture, urine screening and immunodiagnostic procedures; profiles leading players and potential market entrants; and suggests alternative business expansion strategies for suppliers.



Market Dynamics



The level of automation in the microbiology laboratory has been lagging behind that of other major clinical laboratory segments, such as chemistry and hematology. The slow acceptance of the technology is in part due to the complexity of developing automation suitable for microbiology tests. The introduction of automated microbiology instrumentation has been delayed by a number of intrinsic and technical problems. The diffusion of automated microbiology systems, once the technology was developed, has not matched that of other automated laboratory technologies. The acquisition of automation in microbiology has been slowed by forces less easily identifiable than the effects of various reimbursement plans. Some laboratories still believe that current instrumentation is not the ultimate technology and expect better automation on the horizon.



The driving force behind the need for rapid reporting of microbiological test results is the clinical relevance in a time of financial austerity, a time when cost and health care effectiveness to the patient and diagnostician looms ever larger, and where after-the-fact results at high expense are coming under severe scrutiny worldwide.



This comprehensive 92-country survey will assist diagnostics industry executives, as well as companies planning to diversify into the dynamic and rapidly expanding microbiology market, in evaluating emerging opportunities and developing effective business strategies.



Geographic Regions and Countries

Asia-Pacific Australia, Bangladesh, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, Vietnam

Europe Albania, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Moldova, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UK, Ukraine

Latin America Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, Venezuela

Middle East Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates

North America Canada, Mexico, USA



Specimen Types

Urine

Sterile Fluids: Blood, Serum, CSF

Throat Swabs, Respiratory Secretions

Genital Secretions

Stool

Abscess/Wound

Sputum

Saliva

Applications

Microbial Identification

Antibiotic Susceptibility

Urine Screening

Blood Cultures

Review of Major Automated Systems

Review of major automated molecular diagnostic, multipurpose, specialized, microbial identification, antibiotic susceptibility, blood culture, urine screening, and immunodiagnostic analyzers marketed by Abbott, Halifax, BD, Beckman Coulter/Danaher, Biolog, bioMerieux, Bio-Rad, Cepheid, Curetis, GenMark, Hologic, HTG, Labsystems, Qiagen, Roche, Siemens Healthineers, Sy-Lab, Sysmex, Tecan, Thermo Fisher, Tosoh and other suppliers.

Infectious Diseases Analyzed in the Report

AIDS/HIV, Adenovirus, Aeromonads, Bartonella, Blastocystis Hominis, Campylobacter, Candida, Chancroid, Chlamydia, Clostridium, Coronavirus, Coxsackievirus, Cryptosporidium, Cyclospora, CMV, E. Coli, Echovirus, Encephalitis, Enterovirus, EBV, Giardia, Gonorrhea, Granuloma Inguinale, Hantavirus, H. Pylori, Hepatitis, Herpes Influenza, Legionella, Lyme Disease, Lymphogranuloma, Malaria, Measles, Meningitis, Microsporidium, Mononucleosis, Mumps, Mycoplasma, HPV, Parvovirus, Pneumonia, Polyomaviruses, Pseudomonas, Rabies, RSV, Rhinovirus, Rotavirus, Rubella, Salmonella, Septicemia, Shigella, Staphylococci, Streptococci, Syphilis, Toxoplasmosis, Trichomonas, TB, Vibrio, West Nile, Yersinia.

Technology Review

Assessment of molecular diagnostic, monoclonal antibody, immunoassay, and other technologies and their potential applications for the microbiology market.

Companies developing or marketing microbiology products, by individual test.

Competitive Assessments

Strategic assessments of major suppliers and emerging market entrants, including their sales, product portfolios, marketing tactics, collaborative arrangements and new products in R&D.

Opportunities and Strategic Recommendations

Emerging opportunities for new analyzers, reagents kits, IT and other products with significant market appeal during the next five years.

Design criteria for decentralized testing products.

Alternative market penetration strategies.

Potential market entry barriers and risks.

