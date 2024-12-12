Growth Trends in the Commercial LED Lighting Market, 2025-2030: A Forecasted $27.38 Billion Industry by 2030

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial LED Lighting Market by Type, Installation, Application, End-user, Sales Channel - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Commercial LED Lighting Market grew from USD 15.85 billion in 2023 to USD 17.07 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 8.12%, reaching USD 27.38 billion by 2030.
Influencing growth factors include accelerated urbanization, technological advancements in smart lighting solutions, and the global shift towards sustainable development.
Potential opportunities lie in integrating LEDs with the Internet of Things (IoT) and smart control systems, which enhance energy efficiency and user convenience. Recommendations for harnessing these opportunities include adopting smart lighting features and focusing on customization and retrofitting solutions to cater to existing infrastructure.
However, challenges affecting market growth include high initial costs of implementation, compatibility with existing fixtures, and technical challenges related to dimming and light quality.
Continuous innovation in heat management, color rendering, and cost-effective manufacturing could drive further cost reductions and performance enhancements. The best areas for innovation involve developing intelligent lighting systems, exploring new materials for better thermal management, and enhancing connectivity features across different lighting products.
The market is characterized by rapid technological evolution, fierce competition, and a significant focus on R&D to develop eco-friendly, efficient solutions.
Overall, the commercial LED lighting market presents significant growth potential, driven by energy efficiency needs, but requires overcoming initial cost barriers and adapting to rapidly changing technologies for sustained development.
Market Segmentation & Coverage
This research report categorizes the Commercial LED Lighting Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Type
- LED Lamps
- LED Bulbs
- LED Tubes
- LED Luminaries
- LED Downlights
- LED Flood Lights
- LED High Bay Lights
- LED Street Lights
- Installation
- New Installations
- Retrofit Installations
- Application
- Indoor Lighting
- Commercial Places
- Healthcare
- Offices
- Outdoor Lighting
- Public Places
- Roadways
- End-User
- Commercial Offices
- Education Institutions
- Hospitals
- Retail Stores
- Warehouse And Manufacturing
- Sales Channel
- Direct Sales
- Distributors
- E-Commerce
- Region
- Americas
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Canada
- Mexico
- United States
- Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- China
- India
- Indonesia
- Japan
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Vietnam
- Europe, Middle East & Africa
- Denmark
- Egypt
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Israel
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Nigeria
- Norway
- Poland
- Qatar
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
The report provides a detailed overview of the market, exploring several key areas:
- Market Penetration: A thorough examination of the current market landscape, featuring comprehensive data from leading industry players and analyzing their reach and influence across the market.
- Market Development: The report identifies significant growth opportunities in emerging markets and assesses expansion potential within established segments, providing a roadmap for future development.
- Market Diversification: In-depth coverage of recent product launches, untapped geographic regions, significant industry developments, and strategic investments reshaping the market landscape.
- Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: A detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, covering market share, business strategies, product portfolios, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent trends, technological advancements, and innovations in manufacturing by key market players.
- Product Development & Innovation: Insight into groundbreaking technologies, R&D efforts, and product innovations that will drive the market in future.
Additionally, the report addresses key questions to assist stakeholders in making informed decisions:
- What is the current size of the market, and how is it expected to grow?
- Which products, segments, and regions present the most attractive investment opportunities?
- What are the prevailing technology trends and regulatory factors influencing the market?
- How do top vendors rank regarding market share and competitive positioning?
- What revenue sources and strategic opportunities guide vendors' market entry or exit decisions?
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|198
|Forecast Period
|2024-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$17.07 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$27.38 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
The leading players in the Commercial LED Lighting Market, which are profiled in this report, include:
- Acuity Brands, Inc.
- Cree, Inc.
- Dialight plc
- Eaton Corporation plc
- Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Fagerhult Group
- General Electric Company
- Havells India Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Hubbell Incorporated
- Legrand SA
- Lutron Electronics Co. Inc.
- MLS Co. Ltd.
- Nichia Corporation
- Osram Licht AG
- Panasonic Corporation
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd.
- Signify N.V.
- Zumtobel Group AG
Commercial LED Lighting Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Increasing demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions across various sectors
- Government regulations and incentives promoting the use of LED lighting
- Rapid advancements in LED technology leading to cost reduction and improved performance
- Growing adoption of smart lighting systems integrated with LED technology
- Market Restraints
- Initial investment required for purchasing and installing commercial LED lighting
- Market Opportunities
- Implementing energy-efficient lighting solutions in large scale commercial buildings to reduce operational costs
- Adopting smart LED lighting systems integrated with IoT for better energy management and automation in offices
- Upgrading public infrastructures like streetlights and parking areas with LED lighting to enhance safety and reduce energy consumption
- Market Challenges
- Technological standardization and interoperability issues
