Forest & Bird Announce Groundbreaking Partnership To Expand Access To London’s Most Affordable And Sustainable E-bike Service

London, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forest, London's sustainable shared e-bike company, and Bird, a global leader in micromobility and North America's largest operator, have announced a major integration, which marks the first-ever collaboration between two leading micromobility operators in Europe.

Both companies have a strong commitment to widening access to cycling across all communities and creating cleaner and more liveable cities, by removing unnecessary car trips from our roads. This integration will build on this vision by streamlining access to affordable and sustainable urban mobility for thousands more people who currently use the Bird app.

With Bird’s extensive footprint, generating millions of rides annually, and a strong North American customer base, both companies believe this integration will enhance access to Forest e-bikes for Bird riders visiting London. Each year, the UK capital welcomes more than three million visitors from the USA and around one million from Canada.

As of today, all active Bird app users traveling to London can open the Bird app and rent Forest e-bikes across the city using their in-app payment method.

Forest is one of Europe’s largest bike share operators with over 15,000 bikes in London which are available to hire from 13 Boroughs. The Company completes 1.2 million rides each month.





Agustin Guilisasti, CEO & Co-Founder of Forest, said:

"We are delighted to announce our strategic partnership with Bird Global, opening access for its five million users to Forest bike share services. This collaboration represents a powerful step toward unifying the fragmented micro-mobility market, demonstrating the potential of innovation to drive sustainable change. By making it easier for visitors to London to experience the city like locals, we aim to boost the share of daily trips made by bike and magnify the transformative benefits of shared travel for communities and the environment."





Michael Washinushi, Co-CEO of Bird, said:

This partnership with Forest aligns perfectly with our mission to make sustainable and affordable mobility accessible to everyone. By integrating Forest’s e-bike service into the Bird app and evolving into a platform, we’re supporting cleaner, greener cities and offering our global customer base of over 5 million active riders a seamless way to explore the best of London. We also plan to expand with other trusted providers worldwide in the near future, further enhancing mobility options for our riders, wherever they travel to.



We’re thrilled to join forces with Forest to provide an innovative solution that benefits both residents and the millions of visitors who come to explore this incredible city each year.

###

About Forest

Forest is London’s most affordable and environmentally sustainable micromobility platform. Founded by Agustin Guilisasti, ex-Cabify, alongside co-founders, Caroline Seton and Michael Stewart, Forest has saved over 400 tonnes of CO2 being emitted into London’s air since the bike-sharing app launched in 2021. Forest’s operations are zero emission (every bike in the fleet, as well as all service vehicles, are powered by certified renewable energy), it is one of just two micromobility companies globally to have B Corp accreditation and the only micromobility company to have received Verra validation.

About Bird

Bird is an electric vehicle company dedicated to bringing affordable, environmentally friendly transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities across the world. Bird's cleaner, affordable, and on-demand mobility solution is available in 275+ cities, primarily across Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. We take a collaborative, community-first approach to micromobility. Bird partners closely with the cities in which they operate to provide a reliable and affordable transportation option for people who live and work there. For more information on Bird, visit www.bird.co

