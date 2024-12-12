CanadaHelps Reveals Canada’s Most Generous Cities

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CanadaHelps , the country's largest online platform for donating and fundraising, has named Centre Wellington, Ontario as Canada’s most generous city among Canada’s top 200 most populated cities in the country, based on donations made using CanadaHelps.* With 6.27% of Centre Wellington’s total population of 31,093 having donated to a charity using CanadaHelps as of November 30th, 2024, this is the second year that the community has been named Canada’s most generous city based on donors per capita.

The ten most generous cities in Canada are:

Centre Wellington, Ontario (6.27% of residents have donated). Collingwood, Ontario (5.6% of residents have donated and was also in 2nd place in 2023). Fort Erie, Ontario (5.27% of residents have donated, moving up from 4th place in 2023). North Vancouver, British Columbia (4.62% of residents have donated, moving up from 6th place in 2023). Victoria, British Columbia (4.58% of residents donated, moving up from 7th place in 2023). Fredericton, New Brunswick (4.25% of residents have donated, moving up from 8th place in 2023). St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador (4.23% of residents have donated, moving down from 3rd place in 2023). Whitehorse, Yukon (4.10% of residents have donated, dropping from 5th place in 2023). Waterloo, Ontario (4.07% of residents have donated, remaining in 9th place from 2023). Brant, Ontario (3.94% of residents have donated, moving up from 11th place in 2023).

“It is wonderful to see so many smaller cities ranked high on the list of Canada’s most generous communities this year, highlighting how communities can rally together to make a big impact,” said Duke Chang, President and Chief Executive Officer of CanadaHelps. “As we head into the end of the year, CanadaHelps is calling on all Canadians to give what they can this holiday season to support causes close to their hearts or make an impact in their local community, whether they choose to donate, volunteer, or engage in other forms of generosity.”

Other major cities in Canada are ranked among the country’s top 200 most generous cities. This includes:

Halifax, Nova Scotia in 22nd place (3.35% of residents have donated, dropping from 12th in 2023)

Ottawa, Ontario in 25th place (3.21% of residents have donated, moving up from 26th in 2023)

Vancouver, British Columbia in 38th place (2.78% of residents have donated, moving up from 41st in 2023)

Toronto, Ontario in 39th place (2.73% of residents have donated, dropping from 37th place in 2023)

Calgary, Alberta in 49th place (2.58% of residents have donated, moving up from 61st place in 2023)

Hamilton, Ontario in 56th place (2.43% of residents have donated, dropping from 53rd place in 2023)

Edmonton, Alberta in 57th place (2.39% of residents have donated, moving up from 68th place in 2023)

Winnipeg, Manitoba in 66th place (2.27% of residents have donated, moving up from 69th place in 2023)

Mississauga, Ontario in 96th place (1.85% of residents have donated, moving down from 88th place in 2023)

Montréal, Québec in 148th place (0.93% of residents have donated, moving down from 143rd place in 2023)

Among Canada’s most generous provinces, Atlantic provinces are some of the highest ranking on the 2024 list:



Nova Scotia has been named Canada’s most generous province (2.63% of residents have donated, holding on to 1st place in 2023) Ontario is the second most generous province (2.35% of residents have donated, moving up from 4th place in 2023) Newfoundland and Labrador (2.32% of residents have donated, remaining in 3rd place in 2023) Prince Edward Island (2.29% of residents have donated, moving down from 2nd place in 2023) Alberta (2.05% of residents have donated, moving up from 6th place in 2023) British Columbia (1.99% of residents have donated, moving down from 5th place in 2023) New Brunswick (1.96% of residents have donated, remaining in 7th place from 2023) Manitoba (1.82% of residents have donated, remaining in 8th place from 2023) Saskatchewan (1.15% of residents have donated, remaining in 9th place from 2023) Québec (0.62% of residents have donated, remaining in 10th place from 2023)

Among Canada’s territories, there was no movement in ranking on the 2024 list:

Yukon has been named Canada’s most generous territory (3.26% of residents have donated, holding on to their 1st place spot in 2023) Northwest Territories (2.90% of residents have donated, holding on to their 2nd place spot in 2023) Nunavut (0.32% of residents have donated, holding on to their 3rd place spot in 2023)



The complete list of the most generous cities in Canada is available here .

*Readers Note: Last year’s most generous communities list included Canada’s 197 most populous communities. The 2024 list includes the top 200 most populated communities.

