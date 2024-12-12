Biosimulation Industry Forecast, 2029: Analysis of Case Studies, Market Dynamics, Regional Growth Trends, Regulatory Landscape, Value Chain, and Competitive Intelligence

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biosimulation Market Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The biosimulation market is projected to reach USD 9.18 billion by 2029 from USD 4.24 billion in 2024, rising at a CAGR of 16.7% from 2024 to 2029.

The increasing need for cost and time reduction in the drug development process has been one of the major drivers in the adoption of biosimulation tools. But there are some restraining factors in the market; the cost of biosimulation technologies is discouragingly high and thus, prohibitive to small companies and the academic community.







Drug Discovery held the largest market share in the biosimulation market in 2023, by application



The drug discovery segment held the largest market share since it plays a vital role in accelerating and enriching early stages of pharmaceutical research. The tool created by biosimulation makes it possible for the researchers to simulate drug behavior at the molecular level, predict biological target interaction, even identify potential drug candidates before they reach the costly phases of preclinical and clinical trial stages. It reduces both the time and the cost incurred during the process of drug development.



By deployment model, the cloud-based model segment is expected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period



Cloud-based platforms are much more flexible and scalable and make very significant computational resources available at the point when they are needed to run complex biosimulations. This flexibility makes cloud models highly cost-effective, particularly for smaller biotech firms and academic institutions that would lack the infrastructure for high-performance computing.



Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period



The growth of this region is due to an aggressive build-out of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry in this region, especially in China, India, and South Korea, where large investments are committed to drug discovery and development. Markets in this region increasingly embrace sophisticated technology, such as biosimulation, to rationalize their R&D processes, reduce costs, and accelerate their time-to-market for new drugs.

Research Coverage



This research report categorizes the biosimulation market by offerings (software and services), application (drug discovery, drug development, disease modelling, manufacturing & supply chain and other applications), therapeutic area (oncology, cardiovascular disease, neurological disorders, infectious disease, and others), revenue model (license-based model, subscription-based model, service-based model, and pay-per-use model), deployment model (on-premises model, cloud-based model, and hybrid model) end user (pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations (CROs), academic & research institutions, regulatory bodies and others), and region.



The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the biosimulation market. A thorough analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, offerings, and key strategies such as acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, mergers, product/service launches & enhancements, and approvals in the biosimulation market. Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the biosimulation market ecosystem is covered in this report.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 378 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.24 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $9.18 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.7% Regions Covered Global

Case Study Analysis

Case Study 1: Optimizing Asciminib Development Through Advanced PBPK Modeling

Case Study 2: Computational Discovery of Selective WEE1 Inhibitors for Cancer

Case Study 3: Efficient Clinical Trial Utilizing Scale Management Expertise

Market Dynamics

Drivers Increasing R&D Investments in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries Growing Adoption of Biosimulation Software by Regulatory Bodies Integration of Technologically Advanced Quantitative Systems Pharmacology (QSP) Need to Curtail Drug Discovery and Development Costs Growth in Biologics and Biosimilars Markets

Restraints Lack of Standardization Data Availability and Quality

Opportunities Emerging Applications Use of Biosimulation Solutions for Pediatric Drug Development

Challenges Difficulties in Matching Complexity of Biological Systems and Processes Shortage of Biosimulation and Modeling Experts



Additional Insights in the Report

Ecosystem Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Regulatory Analysis

Patent Analysis

Technology Analysis

Industry Trends

Pricing Analysis

Key Conferences & Events, 2024-2025

Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

Trends & Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

End-user Analysis

Investment & Funding Scenario

Impact of AI/Gen AI on Biosimulation Market

