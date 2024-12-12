Digital Rights Management Industry to Experience 41.3% CAGR till 2028 - Proliferating Adoption of OTT Content Leading to Massive DRM Market Growth

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Rights Management Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The digital rights management market is forecasted to grow by USD 15.52 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 41.3% during the forecast period.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by growing adoption of DRM solutions, favorable government initiatives, and rising threat of cyber attacks. The study identifies the rise of digital content as one of the prime reasons driving the digital rights management market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in demand for wireless and smart devices and increasing adoption of over-the-top content will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The digital rights management market is segmented as below:

By Deployment On-premises Cloud

By Region North America Europe APAC South America Middle East and Africa



A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digital rights management market vendors.

Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Adobe Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Apple Inc.

ArtistScope Pty. Ltd.

Axinom GmbH

BuyDRM Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

DivX LLC

HP Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Locklizard Ltd.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

RealNetworks Inc.

SAP SE

Seclore

VeriSign Inc.

Vobile Group Limited

