Garden Planters and Pots Market Forecast 2024-2028: Increasing Popularity of Gardening in Developing Regions

The garden planters and pots market is forecasted to grow by USD 926.4 million during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.36% during the forecast period.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by growing penetration of organized retail, high penetration of smartphones and internet, and growing urbanization in developing countries. The study identifies the emergence of omnichannel retailing as one of the prime reasons driving the garden planters and pots market growth during the next few years. Also, rising DIY trends and increasing popularity of gardening in developing regions will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The garden planters and pots market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel Offline Online

By Material Clay Plastic Others

By Region Europe North America APAC South America Middle East and Africa



The report on the garden planters and pots market covers the following areas:

Garden planters and pots market sizing

Garden planters and pots market forecast

Garden planters and pots market industry analysis

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading garden planters and pots market vendors.

Also, the garden planters and pots market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

ADO URBAN FURNITURE S.L.

Ashley Global Retail LLC

Atech SAS

East Jordan Plastics Inc.

Elho B.V.

Gardens Need

Green Mall

HC Co. Inc.

Home Depot Inc.

HOSCO PVT. LTD.

Inter IKEA Holding B.V.

Kingfisher Direct Ltd.

KONE CRAFTS

Landmark Plastic Inc.

Lowes Co. Inc.

Nursery Supplies Inc.

Planters UNLTD.

The Pot Co.

V G Plastech

Wayfair Inc.

