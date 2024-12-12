Heavy-Duty Truck Suspension System Industry Report 2024 - Market Poised for Growth, Set to Reach $14.2 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Heavy-Duty Truck Suspension System - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Heavy-Duty Truck Suspension System is estimated at US$12.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$14.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% from 2023 to 2030.



The growth in the heavy-duty truck suspension system market is driven by several factors. The increasing demand for commercial vehicles, fueled by the expansion of logistics and e-commerce industries, necessitates robust and reliable suspension systems to handle higher loads and longer distances.

Technological advancements, particularly in materials science and electronic control systems, have led to the development of more efficient and durable suspension components. The emphasis on improving fuel efficiency and reducing emissions has also spurred innovation, as advanced suspension systems can contribute to better aerodynamics and reduced rolling resistance. Additionally, the rising focus on driver safety and comfort has led to the adoption of advanced suspension technologies that mitigate the physical strain of long-haul driving.

Economic growth in emerging markets, coupled with government regulations on vehicle safety and emissions, further propels the demand for state-of-the-art suspension systems. These factors collectively ensure a robust growth trajectory for the heavy-duty truck suspension system market, reflecting ongoing advancements and the increasing need for efficient, reliable, and comfortable commercial vehicles.





Key Insights:

Market Growth : Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Class 8 Vehicles Suspension System segment, which is expected to reach US$10 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 2.5%. The Class 7 Vehicles Suspension System segment is also set to grow at 1.9% CAGR over the analysis period.

: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Class 8 Vehicles Suspension System segment, which is expected to reach US$10 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 2.5%. The Class 7 Vehicles Suspension System segment is also set to grow at 1.9% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $3.3 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 4.1% CAGR to reach $2.7 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 275 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $12.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $14.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

World Market Trajectories

Heavy-Duty Truck Suspension System - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Advances in Suspension Technology Drive Market Growth

Increasing Demand for Heavy-Duty Trucks in Logistics and Transportation Expands Market

Stringent Vehicle Safety Regulations Propel Adoption of Advanced Suspension Systems

Rising Focus on Driver Comfort and Safety Strengthens Business Case for Innovative Suspensions

Growth in the Construction and Mining Industries Spurs Demand

Integration of Smart Suspension Systems Generates Market Opportunities

Increasing Adoption of Air Suspension in Heavy-Duty Trucks Expands Addressable Market

Technological Innovations in Shock Absorbers Propel Market Trends

Development of Lightweight and Durable Suspension Components Sustains Market Growth

Rising Number of Infrastructure Projects Accelerates Demand for Heavy-Duty Trucks

Adoption of Electric and Hybrid Trucks Generates Demand for Advanced Suspension Systems

Expansion of Aftermarket Services Propels Market Growth

GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

