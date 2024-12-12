Healthcare and Laboratory Labels Market Research, 2024-2028: Lucrative Opportunities in Polymer Fusion Labels and RFID-based Smart Labeling Solutions

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare and Laboratory Labels Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The healthcare and laboratory labels market is forecasted to grow by USD 1.51 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.38% during the forecast period.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by increasing investments in drug discovery, rising inclination for treatments in home care settings, and stringent regulations pertaining to healthcare labels. The study identifies the growing demand for sustainable labels as one of the prime reasons driving the healthcare and laboratory labels market growth during the next few years. Also, polymer fusion labels and RFID-based smart labeling solutions will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The healthcare and laboratory labels market is segmented as below:

By End-user Pharmaceutical Nutraceutical Medical devices Laboratory Others

By Region APAC Europe North America South America Middle East and Africa



The report on the healthcare and laboratory labels market covers the following areas:

Healthcare and laboratory labels market sizing

Healthcare and laboratory labels market forecast

Healthcare and laboratory labels market industry analysis

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading healthcare and laboratory labels market vendors.

Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



