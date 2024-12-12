Revolutionizing Construction: The Rise of Bio-based and Sustainable Building Materials for a Greener Future

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Bio-based and Sustainable Construction 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Bio-based materials comprise roughly 10% of total construction materials, with primary segments including engineered wood products, bio-based insulation, natural fiber composites, and recycled materials. Mass timber leads growth, particularly cross-laminated timber (CLT) with 30% annual growth. Bio-based insulation materials, including hemp, straw, and mycelium-based products, show 15-20% annual growth.
Market expansion through 2030 will be driven by:
- Increasing carbon reduction regulations
- Growing green building certification requirements
- Improved material performance and durability
- Cost competitiveness with traditional materials
- Enhanced manufacturing scalability
Emerging technologies include:
- Advanced bio-composites using agricultural waste
- Carbon-negative concrete alternatives
- Self-healing bio-materials
- Integrated smart bio-based materials
- Nano-cellulose construction products
The market transformation is supported by policy initiatives, including carbon pricing, embodied carbon regulations, and green building incentives. Industry partnerships between material manufacturers, construction companies, and research institutions accelerate innovation and commercialization.
Future growth will be particularly strong in:
- Mass timber buildings
- Bio-based insulation
- Natural fiber composites
- Recycled content materials
- Carbon-sequestering materials
This market evolution represents a fundamental shift toward sustainable construction practices, driven by environmental imperatives and improving economic viability.
The Global Market for Biobased and Sustainable Construction 2025-2035 analyzes the rapidly evolving biobased and sustainable construction materials industry, providing detailed insights into market trends, technological developments, and growth opportunities through 2035.
Report contents include:
Materials analysis:
- Hemp-based materials including hempcrete and insulation
- Mycelium-based structural and insulation materials
- Advanced concrete alternatives featuring geopolymers and self-healing properties
- Natural fiber composites and cellulose nanofibers
- Sustainable insulation materials including bio-based aerogels
- Carbon capture and utilization technologies
- Green steel production methods
- Alternative cement production technologies
Market Segmentation:
- Residential construction
- Commercial and office buildings
- Infrastructure projects
- Industrial facilities
Technology Analysis:
- Self-healing concrete technologies
- Microalgae biocement
- Carbon-negative concrete solutions
- Advanced aerogel materials
- Hydrogen-based steel production
- Carbon capture and utilization
- Alternative fuel technologies
Comprehensive profiles of 165 companies leading innovation in sustainable construction, including:
- Established materials manufacturers
- Technology startups
- Green steel producers
- Carbon capture specialists
- Alternative cement developers.
Regional Analysis:
- Market penetration by region
- Regulatory frameworks
- Growth opportunities
- Regional manufacturing capabilities
Projections through 2035 covering:
- Market size by material type
- Sector-specific growth rates
- Technology adoption trends
- Price competitiveness evolution
- Manufacturing scale-up potential
Companies profiled include
- 1414 Degrees
- Adaptavate
- Aizawa Concrete Corporation
- Alchemy GmbH
- Algoma Steel
- Aperam BioEnergia
- ABIS Aerogel
- Active Aerogels
- Aerobel BV
- Aerofybers Technologies
- aerogel-it GmbH
- Aerogel Core
- Aerogel Technologies
- AGITEC International
- Airco Process Technology
- Aker Carbon Capture
- Antora Energy
- ArcelorMittal
- Ardent
- Armacell International
- Aspen Aerogels
- Basilisk
- BASF
- Betolar
- Bio Fab NZ
- Biohm
- Biomason
- BioZeroc
- Blastr Green Steel
- Blue Planet Systems
- Blueshift Materials
- Boston Metal
- Brimstone
- ByFusion Global
- C2CNT/Capital Power
- Cabot Corporation
- Cambridge Carbon Capture
- Cambridge Electric Cement
- Capsol Technologies
- CarbiCrete
- Carbonaide
- CarbonBuilt
- CarbonCure Technologies
- Carbon Re
- Carbon Upcycling Technologies
- Carbon8 Systems
- C-Capture
- Cellicon
- Cellutech AB (Stora Enso)
- CemVision AB
- Checkerspot
- China Baowu Steel
- Concrene
- Concretenne
- Concrete4Change
- Coolbrook
- Croft
- DMAT
- Dongjin Semichem
- ecoLocked
- Eden Innovations
- Electra Steel
- Electrified Thermal Solutions
- Elisto
- Emirates Steel Arkan
- Fibenol
- Fuji Silysia Chemical
- Gelanggang Kencana
- Giammarco Vetrocoke
- Greeniron H2 AB
- GravitHy
- Greenore
- Green Earth Aerogel Technologies
- Guangdong Alison Hi-Tech
- Hebei Jinna Technology
- H2 Green Steel
- HBIS Group
- Helios
- HempWood
- Hexion
- Holcim
- Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z2qxv
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.