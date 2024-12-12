Revolutionizing Construction: The Rise of Bio-based and Sustainable Building Materials for a Greener Future

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Bio-based and Sustainable Construction 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Bio-based materials comprise roughly 10% of total construction materials, with primary segments including engineered wood products, bio-based insulation, natural fiber composites, and recycled materials. Mass timber leads growth, particularly cross-laminated timber (CLT) with 30% annual growth. Bio-based insulation materials, including hemp, straw, and mycelium-based products, show 15-20% annual growth.

Market expansion through 2030 will be driven by:

Increasing carbon reduction regulations

Growing green building certification requirements

Improved material performance and durability

Cost competitiveness with traditional materials

Enhanced manufacturing scalability

Emerging technologies include:

Advanced bio-composites using agricultural waste

Carbon-negative concrete alternatives

Self-healing bio-materials

Integrated smart bio-based materials

Nano-cellulose construction products

The market transformation is supported by policy initiatives, including carbon pricing, embodied carbon regulations, and green building incentives. Industry partnerships between material manufacturers, construction companies, and research institutions accelerate innovation and commercialization.

Future growth will be particularly strong in:

Mass timber buildings

Bio-based insulation

Natural fiber composites

Recycled content materials

Carbon-sequestering materials

This market evolution represents a fundamental shift toward sustainable construction practices, driven by environmental imperatives and improving economic viability.

The Global Market for Biobased and Sustainable Construction 2025-2035 analyzes the rapidly evolving biobased and sustainable construction materials industry, providing detailed insights into market trends, technological developments, and growth opportunities through 2035.

Report contents include:



Materials analysis:

Hemp-based materials including hempcrete and insulation

Mycelium-based structural and insulation materials

Advanced concrete alternatives featuring geopolymers and self-healing properties

Natural fiber composites and cellulose nanofibers

Sustainable insulation materials including bio-based aerogels

Carbon capture and utilization technologies

Green steel production methods

Alternative cement production technologies

Market Segmentation:

Residential construction

Commercial and office buildings

Infrastructure projects

Industrial facilities

Technology Analysis:

Self-healing concrete technologies

Microalgae biocement

Carbon-negative concrete solutions

Advanced aerogel materials

Hydrogen-based steel production

Carbon capture and utilization

Alternative fuel technologies

Comprehensive profiles of 165 companies leading innovation in sustainable construction, including:

Established materials manufacturers

Technology startups

Green steel producers

Carbon capture specialists

Alternative cement developers.

Regional Analysis:

Market penetration by region

Regulatory frameworks

Growth opportunities

Regional manufacturing capabilities

Projections through 2035 covering:

Market size by material type

Sector-specific growth rates

Technology adoption trends

Price competitiveness evolution

Manufacturing scale-up potential

Companies profiled include

1414 Degrees

Adaptavate

Aizawa Concrete Corporation

Alchemy GmbH

Algoma Steel

Aperam BioEnergia

ABIS Aerogel

Active Aerogels

Aerobel BV

Aerofybers Technologies

aerogel-it GmbH

Aerogel Core

Aerogel Technologies

AGITEC International

Airco Process Technology

Aker Carbon Capture

Antora Energy

ArcelorMittal

Ardent

Armacell International

Aspen Aerogels

Basilisk

BASF

Betolar

Bio Fab NZ

Biohm

Biomason

BioZeroc

Blastr Green Steel

Blue Planet Systems

Blueshift Materials

Boston Metal

Brimstone

ByFusion Global

C2CNT/Capital Power

Cabot Corporation

Cambridge Carbon Capture

Cambridge Electric Cement

Capsol Technologies

CarbiCrete

Carbonaide

CarbonBuilt

CarbonCure Technologies

Carbon Re

Carbon Upcycling Technologies

Carbon8 Systems

C-Capture

Cellicon

Cellutech AB (Stora Enso)

CemVision AB

Checkerspot

China Baowu Steel

Concrene

Concretenne

Concrete4Change

Coolbrook

Croft

DMAT

Dongjin Semichem

ecoLocked

Eden Innovations

Electra Steel

Electrified Thermal Solutions

Elisto

Emirates Steel Arkan

Fibenol

Fuji Silysia Chemical

Gelanggang Kencana

Giammarco Vetrocoke

Greeniron H2 AB

GravitHy

Greenore

Green Earth Aerogel Technologies

Guangdong Alison Hi-Tech

Hebei Jinna Technology

H2 Green Steel

HBIS Group

Helios

HempWood

Hexion

Holcim

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies

