12 December 2024

EIB announces funding programme of EUR 60 billion for 2025

The EIB estimates its new issuance for next year at EUR 60 billion. At its December 2024 meeting, the EIB Board of Directors approved a borrowing authorization of up to

EUR 65 billion, allowing for upside flexibility. The bond redemptions for 2025 are foreseen at EUR 62.8 billion.

In 2024, the EIB has raised EUR 63.4 billion while the redemptions amounted to EUR 61.7 billion.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union owned by its Member States. It makes long-term finance available for sound investment in order to contribute towards EU policy goals. The Bank’s strong credit standing is underpinned by exceptional asset quality, a strong capital base and liquidity, firm shareholder support, conservative risk management and a sound funding strategy.

