Network Slicing Industry Forecast 2024-2028: Analysis of Emerging Business Applications Across Government, Industrial, and Enterprises Sectors

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Network Slicing Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The network slicing market is forecasted to grow by USD 1.62 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 37.12% during the forecast period.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by development of smart infrastructures, proliferation of network function virtualization and software-defined networking, and significant growth in mobile data-traffic volumes. The study identifies the strategic collaboration among market participants as one of the prime reasons driving the network slicing market growth during the next few years. Also, emerging business applications across government, industrial, and enterprises sector and low latency connectivity for autonomous vehicles and remote surgery will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The network slicing market is segmented as below:

By Component Solution Services

By End-user Communication Service Providers Enterprises

By Region North America Europe APAC South America Middle East and Africa



The report on the network slicing market covers the following areas:

Network slicing market sizing

Network slicing market forecast

Network slicing market industry analysis

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading network slicing market vendors.

Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Aarna Networks Inc.

Amdocs Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Deutsche Telekom AG

GSM Association

HCL Technologies Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Informa PLC

International Business Machines Corp.

Mavenir Systems Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp.

Nokia Corp.

Parallel Wireless Inc.

Tambora Singapore Systems Pte. Ltd.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Turk Telekom

Viavi Solutions Inc.

Vodafone Group PLC

ZTE Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gcc6lc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.