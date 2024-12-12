European Passenger Vehicle In-car Audio Market Report 2024: Revolutionizing the In-car Audio Experience

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the European Passenger Vehicle In-car Audio Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



As vehicles become more electric, connected, and autonomous, advanced audio systems play a major role in enhancing the in-car experience, including comfort, safety, and connectivity. With the ability to create immersive and personalized sound environments, these audio systems are setting new standards for in-vehicle entertainment. OEMs in Europe are increasingly introducing advanced audio technologies such as surround sound and 3D/4D audio in upcoming models or electric vehicles (EVs) as key differentiators.

The surge in demand for EVs and consumer demand for premium features has also led to the integration of more speakers and collaborations among automakers with premium audio brands. Many premium OEMs in Europe now offer 10 to 20+ premium speakers either as standard equipment or optional to differentiate their product lineup and remain competitive.

Growth Opportunity Universe in Growth Opportunities in the European Passenger Vehicle In-car Audio Market:

Technological Evolution

Product Differentiation

Growth of EVs and Advanced Vehicles

Company Coverage:

Audi

BMW

Mercedes-Benz

Volvo

Skoda

Toyota

Harman

Burmester

Bose

Bowers & Wilkins

Key Topics Covered:



Transformation in the Automotive Audio Technology

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Automotive Audio Industry

Growth Environment

Key Findings

Overview of an In-vehicle Audio Technology Roadmap

Audio Penetration by Technology

Audio Penetration Snapshot by OEM Brand

Audio Technology Supplier Portfolio Snapshot

Growth Environment: Impact of the Audio Ecosystem on Automotive Innovation

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Definitions and Implementation Analysis

Companies to Action (C2A) - In-car Audio Market

Competitive Environment

Key Competitors

Audio Component Roadmap

Automotive Speaker Technology Roadmap

Interior Speaker Placement Variations

Future of Vehicle Interior Speaker Placements

Overview of Audio Technology Use Cases in a CASE World Across Connected Cars and XaaS

Growth Generator - In-car Audio Market

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Considerations

Revenue and Unit Shipment

Revenue by Audio Technology

Unit Shipment

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis: In-car Audio Technology

Growth Generator - Basic Audio Technology

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Forecast Analysis - Basic Audio Technology

Growth Generator - Surround Sound Audio Technology

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Forecast Analysis - Surround Sound Technology

Growth Generator - 3D Audio Technology

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Forecast Analysis - 3D Audio Technology

In-car Audio - Key OEMs

Audio Offering - Audi

Audio Offering - BMW

Audio Offering - Mercedes-Benz

Audio Offering - Volvo

Audio Offering - Skoda

Audio Offering - Toyota

Audio Penetration Snapshot by OEM Brand

In-car Audio Offerings - Key Tier I Suppliers

Audio Offering - Harman

Audio Offering - Burmester

Audio Offering - Bose

Audio Offering - Bowers & Wilkins

Audio Technology Supplier Portfolio Snapshot

Future Automotive Audio Trends and Use Cases

Audio Characteristics in Evolving Digital Ecosystems

Automotive Audio Technology Use Cases

Mapping Audio Technology Use Cases Across Smart Cars and CaaS

Mapping Audio Technology Use Cases Across MaaS and CLaaS

