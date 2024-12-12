European Passenger Vehicle In-car Audio Market Report 2024: Revolutionizing the In-car Audio Experience

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the European Passenger Vehicle In-car Audio Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
As vehicles become more electric, connected, and autonomous, advanced audio systems play a major role in enhancing the in-car experience, including comfort, safety, and connectivity. With the ability to create immersive and personalized sound environments, these audio systems are setting new standards for in-vehicle entertainment. OEMs in Europe are increasingly introducing advanced audio technologies such as surround sound and 3D/4D audio in upcoming models or electric vehicles (EVs) as key differentiators.
The surge in demand for EVs and consumer demand for premium features has also led to the integration of more speakers and collaborations among automakers with premium audio brands. Many premium OEMs in Europe now offer 10 to 20+ premium speakers either as standard equipment or optional to differentiate their product lineup and remain competitive.
Growth Opportunity Universe in Growth Opportunities in the European Passenger Vehicle In-car Audio Market:
- Technological Evolution
- Product Differentiation
- Growth of EVs and Advanced Vehicles
Company Coverage:
- Audi
- BMW
- Mercedes-Benz
- Volvo
- Skoda
- Toyota
- Harman
- Burmester
- Bose
- Bowers & Wilkins
Key Topics Covered:
Transformation in the Automotive Audio Technology
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Automotive Audio Industry
Growth Environment
- Key Findings
- Overview of an In-vehicle Audio Technology Roadmap
- Audio Penetration by Technology
- Audio Penetration Snapshot by OEM Brand
- Audio Technology Supplier Portfolio Snapshot
Growth Environment: Impact of the Audio Ecosystem on Automotive Innovation
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Definitions and Implementation Analysis
Companies to Action (C2A) - In-car Audio Market
- Competitive Environment
- Key Competitors
- Audio Component Roadmap
- Automotive Speaker Technology Roadmap
- Interior Speaker Placement Variations
- Future of Vehicle Interior Speaker Placements
- Overview of Audio Technology Use Cases in a CASE World Across Connected Cars and XaaS
Growth Generator - In-car Audio Market
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Considerations
- Revenue and Unit Shipment
- Revenue by Audio Technology
- Unit Shipment
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis: In-car Audio Technology
Growth Generator - Basic Audio Technology
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Forecast Analysis - Basic Audio Technology
Growth Generator - Surround Sound Audio Technology
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Forecast Analysis - Surround Sound Technology
Growth Generator - 3D Audio Technology
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Forecast Analysis - 3D Audio Technology
In-car Audio - Key OEMs
- Audio Offering - Audi
- Audio Offering - BMW
- Audio Offering - Mercedes-Benz
- Audio Offering - Volvo
- Audio Offering - Skoda
- Audio Offering - Toyota
- Audio Penetration Snapshot by OEM Brand
In-car Audio Offerings - Key Tier I Suppliers
- Audio Offering - Harman
- Audio Offering - Burmester
- Audio Offering - Bose
- Audio Offering - Bowers & Wilkins
- Audio Technology Supplier Portfolio Snapshot
Future Automotive Audio Trends and Use Cases
- Audio Characteristics in Evolving Digital Ecosystems
- Automotive Audio Technology Use Cases
- Mapping Audio Technology Use Cases Across Smart Cars and CaaS
- Mapping Audio Technology Use Cases Across MaaS and CLaaS
