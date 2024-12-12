Canadian Cereal Production Market Analysis, 2014-2029: Domestic Producers Boost Output Amid Pressure from Imported Cereal, Which Makes Up Nearly Half of Domestic Demand

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cereal Production in Canada - Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the Canadian cereal production industry, including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Cereal production in Canada has encountered a variety of challenges and opportunities lately. The sector has been notably influenced by unpredictable weather conditions, increasing input costs and evolving consumer tastes. Yet, it has demonstrated resilience, thanks to technological innovations and sustainable farming practices. In 2021, wheat production experienced a significant decline because of a severe drought, highlighting the susceptibility of cereal crops to climate change and emphasizing the need for climate-resilient farming methods.

Overall, industry revenue has been increasing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the past five years and is expected to reach $1.9 billion in 2024. This includes a 1.6% uptick in 2024 alone.

Canadian Cereal Production Market Trends and Insights

The pandemic bolstered cereal production as many consumers were forced to stay home and abide by regulations. Cereal offered a convenient easy-to-eat breakfast option.

Ever-changing dietary habits continue to push healthy alternatives into the market. Producers have introduced new cereals to meet changing consumer preferences.

Ontario has multiple urban cities, offering access to a large consumer base. Producers save on transport costs by being near buyers.

Companies face pressure from imported cereal. Imports make up almost half of the domestic demand. Even so, domestic producers are increasing their output capacity.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Kellogg Company

General Mills Inc.

PepsiCo Canada ULC

Post Holdings Inc.

Nature's Path Foods Inc.

Key Topics Covered



ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE



INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade

Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry

Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES



OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy

Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l4dc9x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.