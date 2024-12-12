Allogeneic T Cell Therapies Market Report, 2024-2028 & 2033 - Valued at $1.16 Billion in 2024, the Industry is Forecast to Generate Revenues of $1.69 Billion by 2028

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Allogeneic T Cell Therapies Market, 2024-2028 & 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The allogeneic T cell therapies market size has grown strongly in recent years. It grew from $1.06 billion in 2023 to $1.16 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The growth during the historical period can be attributed to key factors such as regulatory approvals, a rising incidence of cancer, an increase in clinical trials, government funding, and an expanding geriatric population.



This Allogeneic T Cell Therapies market report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. North America was the largest region in the allogeneic T cell therapies market in 2023.







The allogeneic T cell therapies market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.69 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by expanding treatment indications, increased demand for cell-based immunotherapies, heightened awareness of advanced therapies, rising healthcare expenditures, and favorable reimbursement policies. Key trends anticipated in this period include advancements in research and development, the rise of personalized medicine, the development of off-the-shelf therapies, global market expansion, strategic partnerships, and changes in the regulatory landscape.



The growing incidence of cancer is expected to drive the expansion of the allogeneic T cell therapies market. According to the National Cancer Institute in May 2024, there were approximately 18.1 million cancer survivors in the U.S., a number projected to increase to 22.5 million by 2032. By 2040, the number of new cancer cases annually is expected to reach 29.9 million, with cancer-related deaths rising to 15.3 million. These trends are expected to propel the growth of the allogeneic T cell therapies market.



Leading companies in the allogeneic T cell therapies market are focusing on developing innovative chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy programs to enhance treatment effectiveness and broaden therapeutic options. For example, in October 2022, Allogene Therapeutics Inc., a U.S.-based biotechnology company, launched CAR T Together, an initiative aimed at addressing challenges related to the delivery and accessibility of CAR T therapies. The program seeks to streamline clinical trial enrollment and foster collaboration among oncologists to expedite the development of allogeneic CAR T therapies. Unlike autologous therapies, which use a patient's own cells, allogeneic therapies rely on T cells from healthy donors, allowing for more efficient manufacturing processes.



In January 2023, AstraZeneca, a UK-based pharmaceutical company, acquired Neogene Therapeutics Inc. for an undisclosed sum. This acquisition is part of AstraZeneca's strategy to advance innovative treatments and bolster its oncology capabilities, particularly in developing therapies for solid tumors that target cancer-specific mutations. Neogene Therapeutics Inc. is a U.S.-based biotechnology firm specializing in allogeneic T cell therapies.

