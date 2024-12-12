Cloud FinOps Market to Expand at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2025 to 2034 and Reach USD 39.56 billion by 2034 | PMR

New York, USA, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

The cloud FinOps market size is projected to reach USD 39.56 billion by 2034, according to the latest research report by Polaris Market Research. The market was valued at USD 13.47 billion in 2024 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.4% from 2025 to 2034.

What is Cloud FinOps?

Cloud FinOps is an operational framework and cultural practice that brings finance, business, and technology together. As a management practice, businesses use cloud FinOps to enhance the performance of their cloud computing infrastructure. It promotes shared responsibility for cloud costs across the DevOps, IT, and other cross-functional teams to enhance decision-making processes and generate greater value.

Cloud computing is one of the top operating expenses for several companies, making it essential for them to implement FinOps. With FinOps, companies can gain a thorough understanding of the costs associated with cloud computing and accordingly optimize them to boost profits and gain a competitive edge. As more organizations migrate their operations toward the cloud, the cloud FinOps market demand is projected to grow.

What Are Report Scope and Attributes?

Report Attributes Details Market Size Value in 2024 USD 13.47 billion Market Size Value in 2025 USD 14.98 billion Revenue Forecast by 2034 USD 39.56 billion CAGR 11.4% from 2025 to 2034 Base Year 2024 Historical Data 2020–2023 Forecast Period 2025–2034

Who Are Market Key Players?

The matket for cloud FinOps has the presence of several players, including cloud service providers, specialized FinOps solution providers, and financial management software companies. The top tech companies are integrating FinOps capabilities into their platforms to boost their market presence.

A few of the cloud FinOps market key players are:

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Amazon.com, Inc.)

Datadog

Google Cloud

Hitachi Digital Services, LLC

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

ServiceNow

VMware (Broadcom)

PRESIDIO, INC

What Are Market Drivers and Opportunities?

Increasing Investments by Market Players: Market participants are raising funds and making investments in the development of advanced tools and technologies to address the complexities of cloud financial management. This surge in investment is enhancing the capabilities of FinOps solutions and driving cloud FinOps market growth.

Growth in Software-as-a-Service (SaaS): The rise of SaaS is another factor propelling the market for cloud FinOps forward. The growth in SaaS adoption creates a need for the effective management of financial operations. Cloud FinOps provides all the required tools that meet the needs of effective financial management and optimization.

Rising Banking Sector: The growth of the banking sector is driving the cloud FinOps market development. The introduction of innovative banking models and small finance banks is driving the adoption of cloud FinOps across the sector.

What Region Leads Market Demand?

North America: North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024. The presence of a developed technology ecosystem and key market players drive the market growth in North America. Besides, substantial investments in research and development are driving the introduction of advanced cloud FinOps solutions in the region.

Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is projected to register a substantial CAGR in the cloud FinOps market from 2025 to 2034. This is primarily attributed to the rising emphasis on data governance and regulatory compliance in the region. Governments and businesses in Asia Pacific are implementing stringent regulations for financial transparency and data security, creating the need for cloud FinOps solutions.





How Is Market Segmentation Done?

By Offering Outlook

Solution Native Solutions Third-party Solutions

Services Professional Services Managed Services



By Service Model Outlook

laaS

PaaS

SaaS

By Deployment Model Outlook

Hybrid Cloud

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

By Organization Size Outlook

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By Application Outlook

Budgeting & Forecasting

Cost Allocation & Chargeback

Cost Management & Optimization

Reporting & Analytics

Workload Management & Optimization

Others

By Vertical Outlook

BFSI

Government & Public Sector

Healthcare & Life Sciences

IT & ITeS

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Retail & Consumer Goods

Telecommunications

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



