Integrated Visual Augmentation System Market Share to Rise At 11.0% CAGR, To Reach USD 2,839.51 million by 2034 | PMR

New York, USA, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Introduction

The global integrated visual augmentation system market size was USD 999.58 million in 2024, estimated at USD 1,109.14 million in 2025, and is expected to reach around USD 2,839.51 million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2025 to 2034.

What is Integrated Visual Augmentation System?

The integrated visual augmentation system (IVAS) is a headset that utilizes augmented reality and virtual reality technologies to enhance situational consciousness for soldiers. IVAS enhances a soldier’s capability to carry out chores such as target accession, conveyance and mission planning with superimposing details on their field of view. IVAS amalgamates helmet-mounted displays (HMD), night vision devices (NVD), and other wearable technologies, such as thermal technology to peer through smoke, enhanced night vision proficiencies, and workforce location details that are disseminated over the strategic framework.

Key Takeaways from Report

The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.0%.

The market for integrated visual augmentation systems is expanding due to escalating demand for progressive technology in defense.

The integrated visual augmentation system market analysis is primarily based on product, technology, application, end user, and region.

Based on end users, the Air Force segment dominated the market.

North America dominated the market with the largest share and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

Integrated Visual Augmentation System Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Growing Usage in Defense Sectors: The integrated visual augmentation system market size is expanding due to the governments and defense sectors globally identifying the significance of streamlining their military potential to confront developing safety provocations. Notable funding is being granted to the advancement and accession of progressive technologies involving IVAS to improve functional productivity, situational consciousness, and governing potential for soldiers in intricate ambiances.

Growing Usage of Wearable Technologies: The growing usage of wearable technologies covering industries such as defense, law imposition, and the industrial sector is significantly driving the acquisition of IVAS systems. Wearable gadgets involving smart glasses, biometric sensors, and head-up displays are becoming important instruments for enhancing real-time data approach and situational consciousness, permitting personnel to function more productively in energetic and elevated probability ambiances.

Trends and Opportunities

Growing Demand for Progressive Technologies: Growing demand for progressive technologies in defense to improve situational consciousness, earmarking, and governing intricate ambiances is powering the market growth. Additionally, in high probability functions, IVAS enhances security and functional productivity by offering real real-time data façade, decreasing the empirical weight on users and improving their governing capacities which suggests that the integrated visual augmentation system market demand is expanding.

Maximizing Performance in Field: IVAS systems are amalgamating biometric sensors to observe health benchmarks such as heart rate and fatigue, reinforcing military endeavors to sanction physical health and maximize presentation in the field.

Competitive Analysis

The aggressive topography in the market is pushed by critical contenders from defense contractors and technology organizations who are participating in seizing the biggest market share through technological inventions and tactical alliances. Prominent firms support augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) to improve situational consciousness and governing potential for the military workforce.

Major players operating in integrated visual augmentation system market are:

Rockwell Collins

Lockheed Martin

L3Harris Technologies

Honeywell

Northrop Grumman

BAE Systems

Raytheon Technologies

FLIR Systems

Elbit Systems

Thales Group

Regional Insights

North America: This region accounted for the largest market share due to sizeable government funding. For instance, in 2023, the US military granted roughly USD 820.3 billion, constituting about 13.3% of the federal budget.

Asia Pacific: Geopolitical tensions in the region and the requirement for improved security potential are driving the demand for progressive solutions such as IVAS covering military and defense sectors are expected to drive the Asia Pacific integrated visual augmentation system market with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Integrated Visual Augmentation System Market Segmentation

By Product Outlook

Helmet Mounted Display

Night Vision Device

By Technology Outlook

Augmented Reality

Virtual Reality

Mixed Reality

By Application Outlook

Combat Missions

Simulation & Training

By End User Outlook

Air Force

Army

Navy

By Regional Outlook

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Australia Vietnam Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



