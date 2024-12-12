Discover the STO (STO CHAIN Project) Listing on XT

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are thrilled to announce that STO (STO CHAIN Project) will be listed on XT Exchange! The STO/USDT trading pair will be available in the Innovation Zone (RWA). Mark your calendars and get ready to explore this exciting new project on XT Exchange. Please take note of the official go-live schedule:

Deposit : 05:00 on December 12, 2024 (UTC)

: 05:00 on December 12, 2024 (UTC) Trading : 05:00 on December 13, 2024 (UTC)

: 05:00 on December 13, 2024 (UTC) Withdrawal: 05:00 on December 14, 2024 (UTC)







About STO (STO CHAIN Project)

The STO Chain Global Corp. (STO CHAIN) serves as the pioneering force behind STO Chain, driving its innovation and strategic growth. As a trailblazer in blockchain technology and digital finance, STO CHAIN is committed to creating a robust, scalable blockchain ecosystem tailored to the needs of investors, businesses, and regulatory authorities worldwide.

STO’s mission is to bridge traditional finance and the blockchain era, empowering a seamless transition toward a decentralized economy. With its advanced infrastructure and comprehensive solutions, STO Chain offers an inclusive platform for the global investment community.

The listing of STO on XT Exchange is a major milestone for the STO community, amplifying its visibility and fostering its expansion within the global cryptocurrency ecosystem. XT Exchange is proud to support groundbreaking projects like STO, showcasing our commitment to empowering real-world asset-driven innovation and ensuring a seamless trading experience for our users.

Website: http://stocoin.org/

Blockchain Browser: https://klaytnscope.com/token/0xff0a463792b61c029c1782153a62c303cd9b545f?tabId=tokenHolder

Stay tuned for more updates, and join us in welcoming STO to the XT Exchange family!

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves nearly 8 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users, and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Our platform supports 800+ high-quality tokens and 1000+ trading pairs, offering various trading options such as spot trading, margin trading, and futures trading. As the world’s first social-infused digital asset trading platform, XT.COM is dedicated to providing a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience. Our mission is to empower users to explore the infinite potential of blockchain technology.

XT Exchange

Bella Wei

Listing@xt.com

STO (STO CHAIN Project)

support@stochain.io

Disclaimer: This content is provided by XT exchange. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.