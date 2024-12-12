Electric Vehicle Growth Sparks Rising Demand for EV Charging Cables Market Set for 22.24% CAGR by 2034 | Future market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following an in-depth analysis of the Electric Three-Wheeler Market, FMI has released a comprehensive report on the EV Charging Cable Market. According to the findings, the market for EV charging cables is currently valued at USD 2,281.63 million as of 2024. Projections indicate that this demand will increase significantly, potentially reaching a market value of USD 16,992.56 million by 2034, reflecting a robust CAGR of 22.24%.

Governments worldwide are actively facilitating the transition to electric vehicles, emphasizing sustainability. This shift has directly fueled the growing demand for EV charging cables, which continues to rise in tandem with the adoption of electric vehicles.

With sustainability becoming a priority for many consumers, the demand for electric vehicles and consequently, EV charging cables—has surged. Rapid and ultra-fast charging EV cables are gaining traction in the market, further driving growth.

The expansion of EV charging infrastructure has proven to be a significant catalyst for the market, as an increasing number of charging stations necessitate more charging cables. Additionally, manufacturers are focusing on developing EV charging cables equipped with built-in cooling systems to address consumer concerns about overheating during use.

Analyzing the EV Charging Cable Market

The EV Charging Cable Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) globally. This surge is fueled by growing environmental concerns, government incentives for EV adoption, and advancements in charging infrastructure. Charging cables are critical components, ensuring efficient power transfer between EVs and charging stations. The market is witnessing innovation with features like faster charging, enhanced durability, and adaptability to various charging standards. Key players are focusing on developing lightweight, portable, and high-power cables to meet the rising demand. As EV penetration increases, the market for EV charging cables is expected to expand further, offering lucrative opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers.

Key Takeaways for the EV Charging Cable Market

Market Growth and Valuation The EV charging cable market is valued at USD 2,281.63 million in 2024. It is projected to reach USD 16,992.56 million by 2034, growing at an impressive CAGR of 22.24% .

Rising EV Adoption The increasing shift toward electric vehicles is driving demand for EV charging cables, with sustainability being a key factor.

Technological Advancements Rapid and ultra-fast charging cables are gaining popularity, enhancing user convenience and market growth.

Expansion of Charging Infrastructure The growing number of EV charging stations worldwide is boosting demand for EV charging cables, creating a strong supply chain opportunity.

Focus on Innovation Manufacturers are prioritizing the development of charging cables with built-in cooling systems to address overheating issues, reflecting consumer preferences and enhancing product safety.

Sustainability Goals as Market Drivers Government policies promoting sustainable practices and renewable energy are directly benefiting the EV charging cable market.

Consumer-Centric Features The demand for lightweight, durable, and efficient cables is shaping design trends and innovations in the industry.





“The EV charging cable market is witnessing significant growth, driven by the rapid adoption of electric vehicles and increasing government initiatives supporting sustainability. As EV infrastructure expands, the demand for efficient and innovative charging solutions continues to rise.” - says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Which are the Factors Propelling the Sales in EV Charging Cable Market?

Government Subsidies and Environmental Concerns Fueling EV Sales, Propelling Growth

Growing use of EVs to reduce carbon emissions and combat climate change will encourage the manufacturers to invest in developing advanced infrastructure for electric vehicles. Further, rising pressure on car manufacturers to produce more EVs is also improving the need for charging cable.

Further, key manufacturers of EV charging cables are focusing their efforts on research and development (R&D) activities in order to produce distinctive and innovative charging cables. As use of electric cars grows, the need for improvement in current models is increasing. The fundamental force behind improvements in EV charging technology is the requirement for faster charging times to increase performance with a single charge.

An increase in government spending to create charging infrastructure is anticipated to drive growth in the market for EV charging cables globally. Moreover, cable producers are developing sophisticated e-charging cables to fulfil the need for growing adoption of electric vehicles.

Standard DC charging voltages have a range of 400 V to 480 V and have a maximum power output of 50 kW. Many R&D-focused businesses, such as Phoenix Contact, have developed high-power EV charging cables that quickly recharge vehicles and are also equipped with government cooling systems that use a water-glycol solution.

Significant Development in Fast Charging Infrastructure to Spur EV Charging Cables Demand

FMI estimates, EV market is experiencing an increasing need for charging stations due to the growing adoption of zero emission advanced vehicles. They're mostly needed in places where many people spend time, such as their homes, places of work, restaurants, and hotels, where people can go about their daily tasks while also charging their cars. To alleviate potential user discomfort, the maximum charge levels are made as safe as possible. To minimize user discomfort, the maximum amount of charging infrastructure is required with an advanced fast charging facility.

Modeling of Electrical Vehicles for AC Currents Sees the Current Rise to the Top of the Power Supply Segment

For 2024, EV charging cable is expected to account for 92.0% of the market share by power supply. Some of the key drivers for the dominance of AC charging cables are:

Majority of electrical vehicles and charging stations are modeled with AC power supply in mind and thus EV charging cables with AC power supply are dominant in the market.

While DC chargers are making their way into a rising number of homes, it is AC charging that is commonplace in residences. Thus, AC charging cables have the vote of confidence from consumers.

Fast Charging Speed of 7-22 kW Hits the Sweet Spot for Consumers

EV charging cables with 7-22 kW capacity are anticipated to account for 50.2% of the market share in 2024. Some of the key drivers for the progress of 7-22 kW EV charging cables include:

With consumers desirous of fast charging capabilities, especially in the case of working professionals with hectic lifestyles, slow EV charging cables with under 3kW are being ditched in favor of fast ones with 7-22 kW capability.

Although EV charging cables with even faster capabilities are available, ranging up to capabilities of more than 100kW, fast charging EV cables are preferred for their cost-effectiveness.

Country-wise Analysis

Government initiatives to amplify the production of electrical vehicles and their accessories are informing the growth of the market in North America. The rising affluence of the region also plays a part in increasing the adoption of EVs and EV charging cables in the region.

Focus on accelerating the automotive sector is contributing to the market’s growth in the Asia Pacific. Focus on sustainability in Oceania powers the EV charging cable industry in the region.

Countries CAGR United States 24.5% Canada 25.6% Australia 26.9% Japan 29.2% India 35.4%

Innovations the Name of the Game When it Comes to EV Charging Cables in the United States

The market is set to register a CAGR of 24.5% in the United States for the forecast period. The key drivers for growth are:

Market players in the United States know the importance of innovation and are keeping the market charged with the regular introduction of new products. For example, in March 2024, local player itselectric launched the Brooklyn-718 cable, which purported to be the first detachable charging cable.

The United States government mandating the manufacture of the majority of American electrical vehicle components locally, through the Buy American Act, is increasing the manufacture of EV charging cables in the country.

Effective Performance of Electrical Vehicles in Canada Under Harsh Temperatures Signaling Positivity for the Market

The CAGR for the EV charging cable market in Canada is tipped to be 25.6% over the forecast period. Some of the key factors driving the growth are:

EVs have proved their worth in Canada under the frigid conditions of the country and thus there is more acceptance of EVs and EV charging cables in the country.

Rising affluence of the Canadian population is seeing the cost barrier becoming smaller in the growth of the EV charging cable market in Canada.

Sustainability Playing a Larger Role in People’s Lives Empowering the Market in Australia

The CAGR for the EV charging cable market in Australia is tipped to be 26.9% over the forecast period. Some of the key factors driving the growth are:

With high-profile natural disasters linked to climate change affecting people’s lives in Australia, sustainability is being embraced to a greater degree in the country. One way consumers in the country are doing so is by adopting electrical vehicles, and thus EV charging cables are enjoying advancing demand in the country.

Government initiatives to increase the number of charging stations, for example with the Queensland Electric Super Highway project, are helping the market’s prospects in the country.

Tax Breaks for Electrical Vehicles Leading to Market Growth in Japan

The market is expected to register a CAGR of 29.2% in Japan for the forecast period. Some of the key trends include:

Japanese government is planning major tax breaks for electrical vehicles, which is marked to be conducive to the growth of the market.

Thriving automobile sector in Japan is producing EVs at a considerable rate too, necessitating the use of EV charging cables.

Convenient Charging Cherished by Charging Cable Customers in India

The market is expected to register a CAGR of 35.4% in India over the forecast period. Some of the key trends include:

Indian consumers’ affinity for convenient charging options is seeing manufacturers focus on making cables with shorter lengths available in the country.

In March 2024, India introduced a scheme to lower import taxes for electrical vehicle companies, provided they invest USD 500 million, which is expected to boost the market in the country.





Trends in the Global EV Charging Cable Market

With electric vehicle drivers preferring charging vehicles at home, manufacturers are building cables that are convenient to use.

Manufacturers are aiming to make the charging experience easy for consumers by producing cables that fit in varied electric sockets.

Governments are ramping up local EV charging equipment production through the means of laws and thus manufacturers are finding conditions suitable for the expansion of business.

Technology such as temperature sensors and secure locking mechanisms is seeing the demand for the product accelerate.

New types of electrical vehicles being manufactured and becoming popular, such as jeeps and pickup trucks, are widening the scope of the market.

Government policies are serving to make electrical vehicles more affordable, by cutting import duties, taxes, and the like, and thus electrical vehicles are becoming a more common sight, invariably raising the demand for EV charging cables.

High cost of installing electrical charging infrastructure is seeing the growth of the market cool down.



Competitive Landscape in the EV Charging Cable Market

Keeping the product line moving is seen as non-negotiable by market players, in view of rapidly evolving technology. Thus, market players are investing significant amounts in Research and Development and appealing for public subsidies.

One of the prominent companies in the market, OSRAM Licht AG, is concentrated on producing battery cables of up to 22 kW power. Other market players are exploring different kW ranges and charging speeds.

Recent Developments in the EV Charging Cable Market

In March 2024, FLO introduced the EZLift cable management system for EVs in an effort to make the charging process easier for users.

In June 2022, Kempower launched a fast-charging system for EVs with liquid-cooled cables as part of its S-Series.

In February 2021, the DC Quick-Charger/Discharger Connector Cable Assembly was introduced by Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. The cables boast of being lightweight, easing the charging process for users.



Key Companies in the EV Charging Cable Market

OSRAM Licht AG

Phoenix Contact

DYDEN Corporation

Prysmian S.p.A.

TE Connectivity

Leoni AG

Aptiv

Tesla Inc.

Huber & Suhner AG

Eland Cables

Coroplast

BRUGG Group

BESEN Group



Key Segmentations

By Power Supply Type:

AC Charging

DC Charging

By Charging Speed:

Slow (Under 3 kW)

Fast (7 kW - 22 kW)

Rapid (50 kW - 100 kW)

Ultra-Rapid (Above 100 kW)

By Mode Type:

Mode - 1

Mode - 2

By Connector Type:

Type - 1

Type - 2

Combination Plugs (CCS Plugs)

CHADeMo Plug

By Application:

Private charging

Public charging

By Cable Length:

2-5 meters

6-10 meters

>10 meters



By Shape:

Straight

Coiled

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



German Translation

Nach einer eingehenden Analyse des Marktes für elektrische Dreiräder hat FMI einen umfassenden Bericht über den Markt für Ladekabel für Elektrofahrzeuge veröffentlicht. Den Ergebnissen zufolge wird der Markt für Ladekabel für Elektrofahrzeuge derzeit (Stand 2024) auf 2.281,63 Millionen USD geschätzt. Prognosen gehen davon aus, dass diese Nachfrage deutlich steigen wird und bis 2034 möglicherweise einen Marktwert von 16.992,56 Millionen USD erreichen wird, was einer robusten durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 22,24 % entspricht.

Regierungen weltweit unterstützen aktiv den Übergang zu Elektrofahrzeugen und legen dabei Wert auf Nachhaltigkeit. Dieser Wandel hat direkt zu einer wachsenden Nachfrage nach Ladekabeln für Elektrofahrzeuge geführt, die parallel zur Einführung von Elektrofahrzeugen weiter steigt.

Da Nachhaltigkeit für viele Verbraucher zur Priorität wird, ist die Nachfrage nach Elektrofahrzeugen und damit auch nach Ladekabeln für Elektrofahrzeuge stark gestiegen. Schnell- und ultraschnelle Ladekabel für Elektrofahrzeuge gewinnen auf dem Markt an Bedeutung und treiben das Wachstum weiter voran.

Der Ausbau der Ladeinfrastruktur für Elektrofahrzeuge hat sich als bedeutender Katalysator für den Markt erwiesen, da eine zunehmende Anzahl von Ladestationen mehr Ladekabel erfordert. Darüber hinaus konzentrieren sich die Hersteller auf die Entwicklung von Ladekabeln für Elektrofahrzeuge mit integrierten Kühlsystemen, um den Bedenken der Verbraucher hinsichtlich einer Überhitzung während des Gebrauchs zu begegnen.

Analyse des Marktes für Ladekabel für Elektrofahrzeuge

Der Markt für Ladekabel für Elektrofahrzeuge verzeichnet ein starkes Wachstum, das durch die weltweit zunehmende Verbreitung von Elektrofahrzeugen (EVs) angetrieben wird. Dieser Aufschwung wird durch wachsende Umweltbedenken, staatliche Anreize für die Verbreitung von Elektrofahrzeugen und Fortschritte bei der Ladeinfrastruktur vorangetrieben. Ladekabel sind wichtige Komponenten, die eine effiziente Stromübertragung zwischen Elektrofahrzeugen und Ladestationen gewährleisten. Der Markt erlebt Innovationen mit Funktionen wie schnellerem Laden, verbesserter Haltbarkeit und Anpassungsfähigkeit an verschiedene Ladestandards. Wichtige Akteure konzentrieren sich auf die Entwicklung leichter, tragbarer und leistungsstarker Kabel, um der steigenden Nachfrage gerecht zu werden. Mit der zunehmenden Verbreitung von Elektrofahrzeugen wird erwartet, dass der Markt für Ladekabel für Elektrofahrzeuge weiter wächst und lukrative Möglichkeiten für Hersteller und Lieferanten bietet.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse für den Markt für Ladekabel für Elektrofahrzeuge

Marktwachstum und Bewertung Der Markt für Ladekabel für Elektrofahrzeuge wird im Jahr 2024 auf 2.281,63 Millionen USD geschätzt . Prognosen zufolge soll dieser Wert bis 2034 16.992,56 Millionen USD erreichen und damit eine beeindruckende durchschnittliche jährliche Wachstumsrate von 22,24 % erreichen .

Steigende Akzeptanz von Elektrofahrzeugen Der zunehmende Trend zu Elektrofahrzeugen treibt die Nachfrage nach Ladekabeln für Elektrofahrzeuge an, wobei die Nachhaltigkeit ein Schlüsselfaktor ist.

Technologische Fortschritte Schnell- und Ultraschnellladekabel erfreuen sich zunehmender Beliebtheit und steigern den Benutzerkomfort sowie das Marktwachstum.

Ausbau der Ladeinfrastruktur Die weltweit wachsende Zahl von Ladestationen für Elektrofahrzeuge steigert die Nachfrage nach Ladekabeln für Elektrofahrzeuge und schafft dadurch gute Chancen für die Lieferkette.

Fokus auf Innovation Die Hersteller legen großen Wert auf die Entwicklung von Ladekabeln mit integrierten Kühlsystemen, um Überhitzungsproblemen vorzubeugen, den Verbraucherpräferenzen Rechnung zu tragen und die Produktsicherheit zu erhöhen.

Nachhaltigkeitsziele als Markttreiber Der Markt für Ladekabel für Elektrofahrzeuge profitiert unmittelbar von staatlichen Maßnahmen zur Förderung nachhaltiger Praktiken und erneuerbarer Energien.

Verbraucherzentrierte Funktionen Die Nachfrage nach leichten, langlebigen und effizienten Kabeln prägt Designtrends und Innovationen in der Branche.





Bei der Modellierung von Elektrofahrzeugen für Wechselströme rückt der Strom an die Spitze des Stromversorgungssegments

Für 2024 wird erwartet, dass Ladekabel für Elektrofahrzeuge einen Marktanteil von 92,0 % nach Stromversorgung ausmachen. Einige der Haupttreiber für die Dominanz von AC-Ladekabeln sind:

Die Mehrheit der Elektrofahrzeuge und Ladestationen ist für die Wechselstromversorgung ausgelegt und daher dominieren Ladekabel für Elektrofahrzeuge mit Wechselstromversorgung den Markt.

Während Gleichstromladegeräte in immer mehr Haushalten Einzug halten, ist das Laden mit Wechselstrom in Privathaushalten weit verbreitet. Daher genießen Wechselstromladekabel das Vertrauen der Verbraucher.

Schnelle Ladegeschwindigkeit von 7-22 kW trifft den Nerv der Verbraucher

Es wird erwartet, dass Ladekabel für Elektrofahrzeuge mit einer Kapazität von 7–22 kW im Jahr 2024 einen Marktanteil von 50,2 % erreichen werden. Zu den wichtigsten Treibern für den Fortschritt bei Ladekabeln für Elektrofahrzeuge mit einer Kapazität von 7–22 kW gehören:

Da sich Verbraucher schnelle Lademöglichkeiten wünschen – insbesondere Berufstätige mit einem hektischen Lebensstil – werden langsame Ladekabel für Elektrofahrzeuge mit unter 3 kW zugunsten schneller Ladekabel mit 7-22 kW Leistung aufgegeben.

Obwohl es Ladekabel für Elektrofahrzeuge mit noch schnelleren Ladeleistungen bis zu über 100 kW gibt, werden Schnellladekabel für Elektrofahrzeuge aufgrund ihrer Kosteneffizienz bevorzugt.

Länderspezifische Analyse

Regierungsinitiativen zur Steigerung der Produktion von Elektrofahrzeugen und deren Zubehör begünstigen das Wachstum des Marktes in Nordamerika. Der steigende Wohlstand der Region trägt ebenfalls dazu bei, dass die Verbreitung von Elektrofahrzeugen und Ladekabeln für Elektrofahrzeuge in der Region zunimmt.

Der Fokus auf die Beschleunigung des Automobilsektors trägt zum Marktwachstum im asiatisch-pazifischen Raum bei. Der Fokus auf Nachhaltigkeit in Ozeanien treibt die EV-Ladekabelindustrie in der Region an.

Länder CAGR Vereinigte Staaten 24.5% Kanada 25.6% Australien 26.9% Japan 29.2% Indien 35.4%

Innovationen sind das A und O bei Ladekabeln für Elektrofahrzeuge in den USA

Der Markt wird im Prognosezeitraum in den USA voraussichtlich eine durchschnittliche jährliche Wachstumsrate von 24,5 % verzeichnen. Die wichtigsten Wachstumstreiber sind:

Die Marktteilnehmer in den Vereinigten Staaten wissen, wie wichtig Innovationen sind, und halten den Markt mit der regelmäßigen Einführung neuer Produkte auf Trab. So brachte der lokale Akteur itselectric im März 2024 das Kabel Brooklyn-718 auf den Markt, das angeblich das erste abnehmbare Ladekabel sein soll.

Die US-Regierung hat mit dem Buy American Act die lokale Herstellung der meisten Komponenten für amerikanische Elektrofahrzeuge vorgeschrieben und erhöht damit die Produktion von Ladekabeln für Elektrofahrzeuge im Land.

Effektive Leistung von Elektrofahrzeugen in Kanada bei extremen Temperaturen signalisiert positives Bild für den Markt

Die durchschnittliche jährliche Wachstumsrate (CAGR) für den Markt für Ladekabel für Elektrofahrzeuge in Kanada wird im Prognosezeitraum auf 25,6 % geschätzt. Einige der wichtigsten Wachstumsfaktoren sind:

Elektrofahrzeuge haben sich in Kanada unter den eisigen Bedingungen des Landes bewährt und daher erfreut es sich dort einer größeren Akzeptanz von Elektrofahrzeugen und Ladekabeln für Elektrofahrzeuge.

Der steigende Wohlstand der kanadischen Bevölkerung führt dazu, dass die Kostenbarriere für das Wachstum des Marktes für Ladekabel für Elektrofahrzeuge in Kanada niedriger wird.

Nachhaltigkeit spielt eine größere Rolle im Leben der Menschen und stärkt den Markt in Australien

Die durchschnittliche jährliche Wachstumsrate des australischen Marktes für Ladekabel für Elektrofahrzeuge wird im Prognosezeitraum bei 26,9 % liegen. Einige der wichtigsten Wachstumsfaktoren sind:

Da spektakuläre Naturkatastrophen im Zusammenhang mit dem Klimawandel das Leben der Menschen in Australien beeinträchtigen, wird Nachhaltigkeit im Land stärker berücksichtigt. Eine Möglichkeit, wie Verbraucher im Land dies tun, ist die Anschaffung von Elektrofahrzeugen, und daher erfreuen sich Ladekabel für Elektrofahrzeuge im Land einer steigenden Nachfrage.

Regierungsinitiativen zur Erhöhung der Zahl der Ladestationen, beispielsweise im Rahmen des Queensland Electric Super Highway-Projekts, verbessern die Marktaussichten im Land.

Steuererleichterungen für Elektrofahrzeuge führen zu Marktwachstum in Japan

Für den Prognosezeitraum wird für den japanischen Markt ein durchschnittliches jährliches Wachstum von 29,2 % erwartet. Zu den wichtigsten Trends zählen:

Die japanische Regierung plant erhebliche Steuererleichterungen für Elektrofahrzeuge, was das Marktwachstum fördern soll.

Auch in Japans florierender Automobilsektor produziert in beträchtlichem Umfang Elektrofahrzeuge, was den Einsatz von Ladekabeln für Elektrofahrzeuge erforderlich macht.

Ladekabel-Kunden in Indien schätzen bequemes Laden

Der Markt wird im Prognosezeitraum in Indien voraussichtlich eine durchschnittliche jährliche Wachstumsrate von 35,4 % verzeichnen. Zu den wichtigsten Trends zählen:

Die Vorliebe indischer Verbraucher für bequeme Lademöglichkeiten führt dazu, dass sich die Hersteller darauf konzentrieren, im Land Kabel mit kürzeren Längen verfügbar zu machen.

Im März 2024 führte Indien ein Programm zur Senkung der Einfuhrzölle für Unternehmen der Elektrofahrzeugbranche ein, sofern sie 500 Millionen US-Dollar investieren, was den Markt im Land ankurbeln dürfte.

Trends auf dem globalen Markt für Ladekabel für Elektrofahrzeuge

Da Fahrer von Elektrofahrzeugen das Fahrzeug lieber zu Hause aufladen, entwickeln die Hersteller Kabel, die bequem zu verwenden sind.

Ziel der Hersteller ist es, den Verbrauchern das Aufladen zu erleichtern, indem sie Kabel produzieren, die in verschiedene Steckdosen passen.

Regierungen kurbeln die lokale Produktion von Ladegeräten für Elektrofahrzeuge durch Gesetze an und so finden Hersteller geeignete Bedingungen für die Expansion ihrer Geschäftstätigkeit.

Technologien wie Temperatursensoren und sichere Schließmechanismen sorgen für eine steigende Nachfrage nach dem Produkt.

Durch die Herstellung und zunehmende Popularität neuer Elektrofahrzeuge wie Jeeps und Pickups wird der Markt erweitert.

Die Regierungspolitik zielt darauf ab, Elektrofahrzeuge erschwinglicher zu machen, indem Einfuhrzölle, Steuern usw. gesenkt werden. Somit werden Elektrofahrzeuge zu einem immer alltäglicheren Anblick, was zwangsläufig zu einer steigenden Nachfrage nach Ladekabeln für Elektrofahrzeuge führt.

Die hohen Kosten für den Aufbau einer Ladeinfrastruktur für Elektrofahrzeuge führen zu einer Abkühlung des Marktwachstums.



Wettbewerbsumfeld auf dem Markt für EV-Ladekabel

Angesichts der sich rasch entwickelnden Technologie sehen die Marktteilnehmer die Aufrechterhaltung der Produktlinie als nicht verhandelbar an. Daher investieren die Marktteilnehmer erhebliche Beträge in Forschung und Entwicklung und werben um öffentliche Subventionen.

Eines der führenden Unternehmen auf dem Markt, die OSRAM Licht AG, konzentriert sich auf die Herstellung von Batteriekabeln mit einer Leistung von bis zu 22 kW. Andere Marktteilnehmer testen unterschiedliche kW-Bereiche und Ladegeschwindigkeiten.

Aktuelle Entwicklungen auf dem Markt für Ladekabel für Elektrofahrzeuge

Im März 2024 führte FLO das EZLift-Kabelmanagementsystem für Elektrofahrzeuge ein, um den Ladevorgang für Benutzer zu vereinfachen.

Im Juni 2022 brachte Kempower im Rahmen seiner S-Serie ein Schnellladesystem für Elektrofahrzeuge mit flüssigkeitsgekühlten Kabeln auf den Markt.

Im Februar 2021 wurde von Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. die DC-Schnelllade-/Entladeanschlusskabelbaugruppe eingeführt. Die Kabel zeichnen sich durch ihr geringes Gewicht aus, was den Benutzern den Ladevorgang erleichtert.



Wichtige Unternehmen auf dem Markt für Ladekabel für Elektrofahrzeuge

OSRAM Licht AG

Phoenix Contact

DYDEN Corporation

Prysmian SpA

TE-Konnektivität

Leoni AG

Aptiv

Tesla Inc.

Huber & Suhner AG

Eland-Kabel

Coroplast

BRUGG-Gruppe

BESEN-Gruppe



Wichtige Segmentierungen

Nach Netzteiltyp:

AC-Laden

DC-Laden

Nach Ladegeschwindigkeit:

Langsam (unter 3 kW)

Schnell (7 kW - 22 kW)

Schnell (50 kW - 100 kW)

Ultraschnell (über 100 kW)

Nach Modustyp:

Modus - 1

Modus - 2

Nach Anschlusstyp:

Typ - 1

Typ - 2

Kombinationsstecker (CCS-Stecker)

CHADeMo-Stecker

Nach Anwendung:

Privates Laden

Öffentliches Laden

Nach Kabellänge:

2-5 Meter

6-10 Meter

>10 Meter



Nach Form:

Gerade

Aufgerollt

Nach Region:

Nordamerika

Lateinamerika

Europa

Südasien

Ostasien

Ozeanien

Naher Osten und Afrika (MEA)



Authored By:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

