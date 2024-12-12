Extension of terms of office of AS Tallink Grupp management board members

On 12 December 2024, the general meeting of Supervisory Board of AS Tallink Grupp adopted a decision based on the recommendation by the Chairman of the Management Board of Tallink, Mr Paavo Nõgene, to extend the terms of office of the member of the Management Board of AS Tallink Grupp, Mr Harri Hanschmidt by three years from 5 February 2025, and the member of the Management Board of AS Tallink Grupp, Mrs Piret Mürk-Dubout by three years starting from 16 April 2025.

Anneli Simm

Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp

Sadama 5

10111 Tallinn, Estonia

Phone: +372 56157170

E-mail: anneli.simm@tallink.ee