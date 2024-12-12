Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Propel the Future of Trucking in North America and Europe - Transformational Growth due to Safety Regulations and a Potential Reduction in Fleet Insurance Costs

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Truck Advanced Driver Assistance System Market, North America and Europe, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study analyzes developments in the truck advanced driving assistance system (ADAS) market in North America and Europe. Economic factors are driving the demand for faster and safer goods transport, leading to a growing popularity of trucks with built-in safety features among fleet operators.

Fleets are exploring advanced technologies such as autonomous trucking to improve efficiency. While fully autonomous technology is still under development, a wide range of advanced features are already available. The European General Safety Regulation (GSR) supports ADAS features and emphasizes the need for a comprehensive regulatory framework for further development.



This report examines the factors driving and restraining growth in this market, providing key metrics, forecasts, and analyses for each ADAS feature in both medium-duty and heavy-duty truck segments. The study analyzes the competitive landscape, offering profiles of ADAS suppliers, including their product portfolios. Additionally, the study showcases growth opportunities arising from the shifting regulatory landscape and market preferences for stakeholders to leverage. The base year is 2023, with a forecast period from 2024 to 2030.

Key Growth Opportunities:

Established ADAS Feature Standardization for Greater Market Penetration

Competitive ADAS Feature for Achievement of SAE Level 3 and Level 4 Autonomy

Framework and Defined Roadmap for Commercialization

ADAS Supplier Profiles:

Bendix

ZF

Continental

Key Topics Covered:



Scope and Segmentation

Scope of Analysis

Growth Environment: Transformation in the Truck ADAS Market

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Truck Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Industry

Growth Environment: Ecosystem in the Truck ADAS Market

Product Segmentation

Growth Environment: Companies to Action (C2A), Truck ADAS

Key Competitors

Growth Generators in the Truck ADAS Market

Growth Metrics

Categorization of ADAS Features

Overview of ADAS

Fitment Unit Sales Forecast by Feature, North America

Fitment Unit Sales Forecast by Feature, Europe

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Functionality

Levels of Vehicle Automation

Feature Functionality and Autonomy Levels

Relevance of ADAS Features by Application

Sensor Systems that Enable ADAS

Regulations

General Safety Regulation (GSR) for Trucks in Europe

Collision Avoidance

FCW, AEB, and BSD: Overview

FCW, AEB, and BSD: Roadmap

Collision Avoidance Feature Fitment Forecast by Sales, North America

Collision Avoidance Feature Offerings by OEMs in HD, North America

Collision Avoidance Feature Offerings by OEMs in MD, North America

Collision Avoidance Feature Fitment Forecast by Sales, Europe

Collision Avoidance Feature Offerings by OEMs in HD, Europe

Collision Avoidance Feature Offerings by OEMs in MD, Europe

Cruise Assistance

ACC and PCC: Overview

ACC and PCC: Roadmap

Cruise Assistance Feature Fitment Forecast by Sales, North America

Cruise Assistance Feature Offerings by OEMs in HD, North America

Cruise Assistance Feature Offerings by OEMs in MD, North America

Cruise Assistance Feature Fitment Forecast by Sales, Europe

Cruise Assistance Feature Offerings by OEMs in HD, Europe

Cruise Assistance Feature Offerings by OEMs in MD, Europe

Steer Assistance

LDW, LKA, and LCA: Overview

LDW, LKA, and LCA: Roadmap

Steer Assistance Feature Fitment Forecast by Sales, North America

Steer Assistance Feature Offerings by OEMs in HD, North America

Steer Assistance Feature Offerings by OEMs in MD, North America

Steer Assistance Feature Fitment Forecast by Sales, Europe

Steer Assistance Feature Offerings by OEMs in HD, Europe

Steer Assistance Feature Offerings by OEMs in MD, Europe

Park Assistance

RA, PA, and DA Systems: Overview

RA, PA, and DA Systems: Roadmap

Park Assistance Feature Fitment Forecast by Sales, North America

Park Assistance Feature Fitment Forecast by Sales, Europe

Additional ADAS Features

Additional ADAS Features: Overview

Additional ADAS Feature Fitment Forecast by Sales, North America

Additional ADAS Feature Fitment Forecast by Sales, Europe

Truck ADAS Supplier Profiles

Bendix: Company Profile

Bendix: Components and Technology

ZF: Company Profile

ZF: Components and Technology

Continental: Company Profile

Supplier Preference Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dptu3f

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.