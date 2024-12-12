Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Propel the Future of Trucking in North America and Europe - Transformational Growth due to Safety Regulations and a Potential Reduction in Fleet Insurance Costs

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Truck Advanced Driver Assistance System Market, North America and Europe, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study analyzes developments in the truck advanced driving assistance system (ADAS) market in North America and Europe. Economic factors are driving the demand for faster and safer goods transport, leading to a growing popularity of trucks with built-in safety features among fleet operators.
Fleets are exploring advanced technologies such as autonomous trucking to improve efficiency. While fully autonomous technology is still under development, a wide range of advanced features are already available. The European General Safety Regulation (GSR) supports ADAS features and emphasizes the need for a comprehensive regulatory framework for further development.
This report examines the factors driving and restraining growth in this market, providing key metrics, forecasts, and analyses for each ADAS feature in both medium-duty and heavy-duty truck segments. The study analyzes the competitive landscape, offering profiles of ADAS suppliers, including their product portfolios. Additionally, the study showcases growth opportunities arising from the shifting regulatory landscape and market preferences for stakeholders to leverage. The base year is 2023, with a forecast period from 2024 to 2030.
Key Growth Opportunities:
- Established ADAS Feature Standardization for Greater Market Penetration
- Competitive ADAS Feature for Achievement of SAE Level 3 and Level 4 Autonomy
- Framework and Defined Roadmap for Commercialization
ADAS Supplier Profiles:
- Bendix
- ZF
- Continental
Key Topics Covered:
Scope and Segmentation
- Scope of Analysis
Growth Environment: Transformation in the Truck ADAS Market
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Truck Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Industry
Growth Environment: Ecosystem in the Truck ADAS Market
- Product Segmentation
Growth Environment: Companies to Action (C2A), Truck ADAS
- Key Competitors
Growth Generators in the Truck ADAS Market
- Growth Metrics
- Categorization of ADAS Features
- Overview of ADAS
- Fitment Unit Sales Forecast by Feature, North America
- Fitment Unit Sales Forecast by Feature, Europe
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Functionality
- Levels of Vehicle Automation
- Feature Functionality and Autonomy Levels
- Relevance of ADAS Features by Application
- Sensor Systems that Enable ADAS
- Regulations
- General Safety Regulation (GSR) for Trucks in Europe
Collision Avoidance
- FCW, AEB, and BSD: Overview
- FCW, AEB, and BSD: Roadmap
- Collision Avoidance Feature Fitment Forecast by Sales, North America
- Collision Avoidance Feature Offerings by OEMs in HD, North America
- Collision Avoidance Feature Offerings by OEMs in MD, North America
- Collision Avoidance Feature Fitment Forecast by Sales, Europe
- Collision Avoidance Feature Offerings by OEMs in HD, Europe
- Collision Avoidance Feature Offerings by OEMs in MD, Europe
Cruise Assistance
- ACC and PCC: Overview
- ACC and PCC: Roadmap
- Cruise Assistance Feature Fitment Forecast by Sales, North America
- Cruise Assistance Feature Offerings by OEMs in HD, North America
- Cruise Assistance Feature Offerings by OEMs in MD, North America
- Cruise Assistance Feature Fitment Forecast by Sales, Europe
- Cruise Assistance Feature Offerings by OEMs in HD, Europe
- Cruise Assistance Feature Offerings by OEMs in MD, Europe
Steer Assistance
- LDW, LKA, and LCA: Overview
- LDW, LKA, and LCA: Roadmap
- Steer Assistance Feature Fitment Forecast by Sales, North America
- Steer Assistance Feature Offerings by OEMs in HD, North America
- Steer Assistance Feature Offerings by OEMs in MD, North America
- Steer Assistance Feature Fitment Forecast by Sales, Europe
- Steer Assistance Feature Offerings by OEMs in HD, Europe
- Steer Assistance Feature Offerings by OEMs in MD, Europe
Park Assistance
- RA, PA, and DA Systems: Overview
- RA, PA, and DA Systems: Roadmap
- Park Assistance Feature Fitment Forecast by Sales, North America
- Park Assistance Feature Fitment Forecast by Sales, Europe
Additional ADAS Features
- Additional ADAS Features: Overview
- Additional ADAS Feature Fitment Forecast by Sales, North America
- Additional ADAS Feature Fitment Forecast by Sales, Europe
Truck ADAS Supplier Profiles
- Bendix: Company Profile
- Bendix: Components and Technology
- ZF: Company Profile
- ZF: Components and Technology
- Continental: Company Profile
- Supplier Preference Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dptu3f
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.