Planting seeds for the next crop of agtech innovators - Now Recruiting Cohort 4 of the AGTECH ACCELERATOR

Regina, Saskatchewan, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recruitment is now open for Cohort 4 of Cultivator powered by Conexus’ AGTECH ACCELERATOR. In an exciting update, the program’s finale will now be at the largest outdoor farm expo in Western Canada, giving Cohort 4 the chance to reach more ag producers.

The AGTECH ACCELERATOR sees Cultivator facilitate and accelerate growth in agtech by connecting farmers, founders, and funders. The program aims to bring the best agricultural innovations to Canada, ensuring Canadian farmers have access to cutting-edge technology to enhance their operations. The program boasts impressive results, having supported 47 companies creating 193 jobs in the first three cohorts.

Laura Mock, the Director of Cultivator, highlights the opportunity for budding founders in this program.

“Saskatchewan and Canada are home to incredible entrepreneurial thinkers who are tackling some of the most pressing challenges in agriculture through innovation,” Mock explains. “However, the path to building and scaling an agtech company is complex. To succeed, founders need to deliver clear value to farmers, taking into account the intricacies of farming cycles, the risks and complexities of adopting new technology, and how their solutions integrate into existing farming operations."

“The AGTECH ACCELERATOR is designed to help founders navigate these challenges while fostering collaboration between farmers, industry leaders, and investors. By bringing these groups together, we create a unique ecosystem where ideas are refined, solutions are built to meet real-world needs on the farm, and startups are connected with the expertise and funding they need to grow.”

The success of Cultivator's AGTECH ACCELERATOR is strongly correlated to the network of farmers, industry, and investors who come together to support these founders. Emmertech’s Managing Partner Kyle Scott underscores this importance: "We've been thrilled to be a part of the Cultivator success story and the broader ecosystem building that has taken place through the program over the past three years. We look forward to welcoming connections with a wider network of investors as this can be a great way to raise additional capital, diversify sources of funding, and access different expertise.”

The application page, which also includes more information on the program, is available here.

What’s new this year?

Cultivator has an exciting update to the AGTECH ACCELERATOR program as well.

The program’s finale will now be at Ag in Motion starting in July of 2025. Ag in Motion is the largest outdoor farm expo in Western Canada. Over 30,000 attendees and 550 exhibitors from around the world participate in the expo each year. 2025’s Ag in Motion will run from July 14 to 17. Learn more here.

"Ag in Motion is excited to include the Cultivator AGTECH ACCELERATOR Finale Week for Cohort 4 as an important part of the event,” says Ag in Motion’s Show Director Rob O’Connor. “Innovation in ag technology is the backbone of a successful industry. Ag in Motion and its parent company Glacier FarmMedia are committed to providing opportunities for the innovators and the accelerator programs that support them to find success."

Past Cohorts produce bountiful yields

Over three cohorts, the AGTECH ACCELERATOR program has supported 47 companies with the following achievements:

$119.2 million raised in private capital.

$72.1 million generated in revenue.

$44.4 million received in public funding.

193 new jobs created.

“The AGTECH ACCELERATOR is truly a fantastic program and is run flawlessly,” says Geco Founder/CEO and Cohort 3 participant Greg Stewart. “It provided great connections to farmers and investors and the in-person weeks really created a strong bond amongst the founders.”

“We’re proud to play a role in strengthening Canada’s agricultural economy and cultivating the next wave of agtech innovation,” Mock concludes. “If you’ve developed an agriculture technology and have a working prototype, now is the time to apply and take your business to the next level.”

Cultivator invites agtech innovators to apply today. Apply before Jan. 3, 2025.

About Cultivator powered by Conexus

Cultivator powered by Conexus is Canada’s first credit union led tech incubator, helping local startups start, grow, and scale their companies right here in Saskatchewan. We believe the prairies are home to some of the world’s most resilient founders. Since launching in 2019, Cultivator has incubated and provided resources, mentorship, and support to over 170 startups. Visit Cultivator.ca for more information.

About Conexus Credit Union

We’re a forward-thinking, Saskatchewan-based credit union committed to our members and their financial well-being. We’re a member-owned cooperative with more than 80 years of serving members and giving back to our community. Conexus’ purpose is to champion every member’s success for a thriving Saskatchewan. Visit Conexus.ca for more information.

