Dewpoint Therapeutics and ConcertAI Announce the First Phase of their Translational Oncology Partnership

BOSTON and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dewpoint Therapeutics and ConcertAI announced the first phase of their Translational Oncology partnership, aligned around Dewpoint’s latest drug candidate, DPTX3186.

Numerous tumor types including colorectal, breast, lung and gastric tumors are driven by an overactive Wnt pathway, due to uncontrolled beta catenin-dependent transcriptional activity. DPTX3186 is a small molecule condensate modulator (c-mod) that inhibits beta catenin oncogenic function, modulating what has been described as an ‘undruggable’ therapeutic target. The first phase of the partnership will support DPTX3186 development by optimizing patient stratification through the synergy between Dewpoint’s AI/ML-powered discovery and development platform, and ConcertAI’s clinico-genomic data sets and the CARAai™ platform. Future phases of the partnership are anticipated to similarly support other candidates in Dewpoint’s oncology pipeline, including a second beta catenin c-mod with indications for other Wnt-driven tumor types, set for investigational new drug (IND) in 2025, and a c-mod for MYC, another ‘undruggable’ oncogene, set for IND in 2026.

Dewpoint, founded in 2018, focuses on the application of biomolecular condensate biology towards the development of a new generation of therapeutics to address diseases of high unmet need. Condensates compartmentalize and integrate biochemical processes and their components. Many diseases are regulated by, or arise from, the dysfunction of condensates. This in turn has provided new possibilities for approaching high-value targets previously deemed ‘undruggable.’ Dewpoint’s proprietary AI/ML-powered discovery and development platform supports a drug discovery pipeline that spans multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology, neurodegenerative, cardiopulmonary, and metabolic diseases. Dewpoint’s pipeline consists of wholly owned and partnered programs. To date, the company has raised $287M through series C and is planning 2 INDs in 2025. The total value of partnered programs with milestones is over $2 billion.

ConcertAI, founded in 2018, is the leading multi-modal research-grade Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) and AI Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company in oncology, providing solutions to almost 50 life science companies and 2,000 healthcare providers and research sites. ConcertAI has also raised in excess of $230 million through series C. ConcertAI’s DaaS and AI SaaS solutions are provided through the CARAai™ platform announced in June of 2023. CARAai™ is an oncology research and standard-of-care decision augmentation platform partnered with NVIDIA and others.

“Discovery of new cancer medicines is complex. The number of new standard-of-care entities approved each year has been growing at an accelerated pace. As patients are exposed to different medicines there can be modifications to their disease and potential resistance to treatment being acquired. By assembling high-depth clinico-molecular datasets with genomic, transcriptomic and clinical depth, the collaborative ConcertAI and Dewpoint team can set a basis for the priority cancers for their new programs and inform the first-in-human and proof-of-concept studies” said Jeff Elton, Ph.D., CEO of ConcertAI.

Dewpoint is distinctive in both taking a highly innovative approach to the most significant and historically unapproachable targets impacting diseases with the highest unmet needs through condensate biology and building an AI/ML-powered discovery and development platform that assures a steady stream of new targets and drug candidates. As part of the partnership, ConcertAI will be providing clinico-molecular DaaS capabilities that support modeling and simulation of outcomes of new therapeutics, essentially bridging Dewpoint’s AI/ML-powered discovery and development platform to ConcertAI Translational and Clinical Capabilities.

“The discovery and selection of DPTX3186, our first development candidate, underscores the merits of a new approach and fresh perspective on the biology of the most devastating diseases. This orally administrable small molecule condensate modulator of beta catenin is a direct product emerging from our proprietary, AI/ML-powered discovery and development platform”, said Ameet Nathwani, M.D., CEO of Dewpoint. “This program has demonstrated significant activity, including profound tumor regression in preclinical models across multiple Wnt-pathway driven cancers. Consistent with our data science-enabled approaches and deep partnering culture, we are excited by the prospect that working with ConcertAI may more accurately allow us to prioritize the optimal patient populations and define key characteristics of these first in human trials, resulting in higher quality studies and more meaningful outcomes.”

The specific terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

About Dewpoint Therapeutics

Dewpoint is the leading biotech company in the application of biomolecular condensate biology towards the development of a new generation of therapeutics to address diseases of high unmet need. The realization that a vast range of conditions are regulated by or arise from the dysfunction of condensates has provided new possibilities for modulating the function of high-value targets previously deemed ‘undruggable,’ opening unexplored avenues to identify hundreds of novel therapeutic targets. Dewpoint’s proprietary AI/ML-powered state-of-the-art platform underlies a drug discovery pipeline that spans multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology, neurodegenerative, cardiopulmonary, and metabolic diseases. Through collaborations with Bayer, Novo Nordisk, Evotec, and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Dewpoint pushes the boundaries to accelerate the translation of condensate biology into medicine for patients suffering from difficult-to-treat diseases. Learn more at Dewpointx.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

About Condensates

Condensates are membraneless organelles that form dynamically throughout the cell via a process called phase separation. These subcellular compartments organize and concentrate molecules within cells to enable a diversity of key biochemical processes. The dysregulation of biomolecular condensates has been observed in many diseases, including cancer, diabetes, cardiopulmonary and neurological disorders. Condensate-modulating drugs (c-mods) potentially provide novel therapeutic options for complex diseases and historically undruggable targets. Learn more about condensate science at Condensates.com.

About ConcertAI

ConcertAI is the leader in predictive and generative AI SaaS and real-world data research solutions for healthcare and life sciences. Our mission is to accelerate insights and outcomes for patients through research-ready data, CARA™ AI technologies, and scientific expertise in partnership with over 46 leading biomedical innovators, 2,000 healthcare providers, and medical societies. TeraRecon® provides advanced radiological image visualizations and clinical AI decision augmentation solutions for MRI and CT. CancerLinQ® is an Initiative of ConcertAI, providing oncology providers with ASCO-aligned automated QOPI and ASCO Certified® quality solutions and SmartLinQ™ analytic services. Headquartered in Cambridge, MA, ConcertAI has offices in Bangalore, Frankfurt, Philadelphia, Raleigh-Durham, and Tokyo. For more information, visit us at concertai.com.