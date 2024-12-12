Kings College NHS Trust Selects Blink Charging to Install 41 EV Chargers at Orpington's Princess Royal University Hospital

London, UK, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging UK (“Blink UK”), a subsidiary of Blink Holdings BV, a wholly owned subsidiary of Blink Charging Co., a leading global manufacturer, owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced the Company has been awarded a three-year contract to install, maintain and manage 41 electric vehicle (EV) chargers and contactless payment terminals at Kings College NHS Trust’s flagship Princess Royal University Hospital. Beginning May 2025, hospital patients, visitors, and staff will be able to charge their EVs quickly and easily at one of 41 new charging bays and pay seamlessly using one of the new 21 contactless payment terminals.

In the project's first phase, Blink UK will install new chargers in the hospital car park, with 35 located on the ground floor and six on the first floor. The new chargers are one of a new generation of vehicle-to-grid chargers designed to boost the development and efficiency of an EV charging infrastructure.

21 contactless payment terminals will also be installed at convenient points in the car park and nearby areas, to allow hassle-free payment.

“Blink UK is excited about the opportunity to work with Kings College NHS Trust in an effort to advance sustainable mobility for their hospital patients, visitors, and staff,” said Alex Calnan, Managing Director of Blink UK.

Over the course of the three-year project more chargers are expected to be installed at additional sites in the King’s College NHS Trust estate. The EV charging installation forms part of Kings’ Green Plan , which aims to reduce the Trust’s environmental impact through steps including adapting buildings to minimize the impact of climate change and which include providing sustainable travel options for patients, visitors and staff. The plan forms part of a wider Greener NHS vision around delivering a Net Zero health service.

Blink UK secured the contract against 20 other potential suppliers in a competitive tender via the Crown Commercial Framework.

Blink UK now holds 14 NHS Trust contracts, making it one of the UK’s largest providers of EV charging solutions for the NHS.

About Blink UK

Blink Charging UK Ltd. is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging technology and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions easily. Committed to helping the UK transition to sustainable transport, Blink provides accessible and reliable charging options for communities, businesses, and government projects across the country. Learn more at https://blinkcharging.com/en-gb

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to easily transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions. Blink’s principal line of products and services include Blink’s EV charging networks (“Blink Networks”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

For more information, please visit https://blinkcharging.com/ .

