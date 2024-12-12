Automotive Active Suspension System Market to exceed $6.3 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The automotive active suspension system market valuation is predicted to reach USD 6.3 billion by 2032, reported in a research analysis by Global Market Insights Inc.

The integration of active suspension systems is increasingly transforming the automotive industry, enhancing vehicle performance and comfort through advanced technology. Unlike traditional suspensions, active systems utilize actuators and sophisticated software to make real-time adjustments for each wheel, adapting seamlessly to changing road conditions. This adaptability provides efficient rides over rough surfaces and superior stability during high-speed maneuvers, adding value for modern consumers.

The rising adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles is a significant factor driving active suspension system growth. These vehicles, often designed with a lower center of gravity and heavier battery weight, present unique handling and comfort challenges. Active suspension technology addresses these by enabling real-time adjustments, ensuring balance and smoother rides even with added load. As automakers strive for higher performance and unique features in electric and hybrid models, active suspension systems are becoming key differentiators, spurring further expansion in this automotive active suspension system market demand.

The automotive active suspension system market is divided by sales channel into OEMs and the aftermarket, with OEMs commanding USD 3 billion of the market in 2023. OEMs maintain a substantial share by integrating active suspension systems during production, ensuring compatibility and optimal performance. The demand for premium automotive features continues to rise, and OEMs are increasingly incorporating active suspensions into luxury and electric models to cater to consumer preferences for enhanced comfort and stability. This trend is expected to bolster the growth of the OEM segment over the forecast period.

The market includes passenger cars and commercial vehicles, with passenger cars holding a 62% share in 2023. Consumer demand for enhanced ride quality and safety is driving active suspension adoption, particularly in premium and electric passenger vehicles. Automakers are responding by equipping passenger cars with this technology to improve handling and ride smoothness, catering to buyers looking for a comfortable and stable driving experience. This trend is set to continue as consumer preferences evolve.

China automotive active suspension system market represents a significant growth driver, holding 35% of the revenue share in 2023. High demand for luxury and electric vehicles in China, alongside government support for EV adoption and increasing consumer incomes, is accelerating the uptake of vehicles equipped with active suspension systems. Local automakers are also investing heavily in R&D to integrate advanced suspension technologies, aligning with global trends and regulatory priorities. This combination of consumer demand for comfort and regulatory support for electric vehicles makes China a pivotal market for active suspension systems, reinforcing its importance in the industry’s growth trajectory.

