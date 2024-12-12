Post-Traumatic Osteoarthritis Market to Surge Past $ 18,472.2 Million by 2034 | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global post-traumatic osteoarthritis (PTOA) market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 9,840.6 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period of (2024 to 2034).

Osteoarthritis is one of the chief complaints of those suffering from musculoskeletal disorders that is becoming increasingly popular across the world even now that the year 2007 has seen a 31.4% upswing. Osteoarthritis being among the 10 leading causes of years lived with disability (YLDs) for MSDs contributed 7.1% of the total global burden it occupied third position in ranking for YLDs from musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs). As such, post-traumatic osteoarthritis has emerged as a significant sub-type and occurs in 10% to 12% of all patients diagnosed with OA and is more frequent in younger patients.

Recent literature highlights the significant involvement of knee injuries to the risk of developing PTOA in the Orthopedic Reviews journal, 2022. One recent meta-analysis, including 20,997 participants, found that tears of the ACL, meniscal rupture, and tibial fractures carry a more than fivefold increased risk of subsequent OA. Complementary work in Sweden confirmed this sixfold increased risk of knee OA following injury, with combined ACL and meniscus tears conferring the highest risk. These findings point to the urgency of injury prevention and advanced therapeutic interventions.

The increasing burden of PTOA requires new strategies for diagnosis, treatment, and prevention. Medical advances directed at the preservation of joints and regenerative therapies might offer substantial alleviation of the PTOA burden. Coordinated collaboration among academia, health service providers, and industry is essential to respond to this growing pandemic of global health.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global post-traumatic osteoarthritis (PTOA) market is projected to grow at 6.5% CAGR and reach US$ 18,472.2 million by 2034

CAGR and reach by 2034 The market created an opportunity of US$ 1,895.4 million growing at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2019 to 2024

growing at a CAGR of between 2019 to 2024 North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 34.2% in 2034

in 2034 Predominating market players include Abbott Laboratories and Pfizer Inc.

Early-stage PTOA under the disease stage is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 1,710.6 million between 2024 and 2034

creating an absolute $ opportunity of between 2024 and 2034 North America and East Asia are expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 4,846.4 million collectively.

“Occupational Vulnerability and Accelerated Disease Progression and Gaps in Addressing and New Frontiers will Boost Market Growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Post-Traumatic Osteoarthritis (PTOA) Market:

Abbott Laboratories; Bayer AG; Flexion Therapeutics, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline plc.; Horizon Therapeutics plc.; Johnson & Johnson; Novartis; Pfizer Inc.; Sanofi; Zimmer Biomet Holding; Other Prominent Players.

Market Development

The post-traumatic osteoarthritis market has recorded significant progress in current clinical trials and research projects to develop disease-modifying therapies. For instance, the Arthritis Foundation launched the Post-Injury Knee Arthritis Severity Outcomes (PIKASO) trial. The trial is a randomized phase II clinical trial that involves nine leading research centers; high-risk PTOA patients undergo ACL reconstruction. In this respect, Metformin could be an off-patent drug to delay or prevent disease progression; thus, a breakthrough can be expected in early-stage interventions for PTOA. The initiative is a major milestone for the foundation, which invested $20 million and created collaborative infrastructure to enable groundbreaking research​.

Moreover, growth in the PTOA market is underlined by improved biomechanical studies, newer imaging techniques, and personalized therapeutic approaches aimed at early disease markers. These strategies are backed by multi-stakeholder efforts, with initiatives like the Arthritis Foundation's Osteoarthritis Clinical Trials Network aiming to accelerate therapeutic discovery through the sharing of expertise​

Alongside clinical trials, there has been an emphasis on the integration of advanced technologies into research, including biomechanical assessments and MRI imaging, which have been instrumental in the identification of disease progression markers. These set the scene for more personalized and effective pathways to treatment and meet the increasing demand for solutions in the management of PTOA​.

For instance,

In December 2023, Philips launched its New AI-enabled innovations at the Radiological Society of North America Scientific Sessions and Annual Meeting (RSNA23) to ease up medical service providers patient time consumption to deliver better health outcomes.

Post-Traumatic Osteoarthritis (PTOA) Industry News:

Novartis announced in November 2024 that it was investing $300 million to explore cartilage regeneration with Harvard Medical School for gene therapy.

A new milestone in the treatment of PTOA was reached in August 2023 when the FDA approved StemRegen-X, an injectable medication based on stem cells, for cartilage regeneration.

For US$6.7 billion, Pfizer purchased Arena Pharmaceuticals in February 2023 to increase the range of autoimmune and inflammatory therapies it offers, including biologics that target PTOA.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global post-traumatic osteoarthritis (PTOA) market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the treatment type (pharmacological therapies, surgical interventions, supportive therapies, and diagnostic tools), disease stage (early-stage PTOA, moderate PTOA, and advanced PTOA), patient demographics (geriatric population, adults (40–60 years), and pediatric), end-user (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and others) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

