Atana Named a “Hot Company to Watch in 2025” By Nucleus Research

BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seeking to redefine workplace culture and training, Atana announced today that it has been named to Nucleus Research’s “Hot Companies to Watch in 2025” list. One of only nine companies included, Atana was recognized for applying behavioral science to advance the efficacy and measurement of workplace training initiatives.

According to Nucleus, the annual “Hot Companies to Watch” list features both emerging players poised to disrupt major markets and established firms continuing to innovate. To select the 2025 honorees, the Nucleus team assessed each company's product innovation, impact within their respective sectors, value to customers, ability to execute strategic initiatives and positioning for ongoing success.

John Hansen, Atana Chairman and CEO, commented, “Organizations across industries are looking for ways to maximize the impact of their technology investments. By combining behavioral science with actionable insights, the Atana platform helps our customers improve engagement, retention and workplace dynamics in meaningful ways. Being named a Hot Company to Watch further validates the work we’re doing to improve the outcomes of critical training programs for employers.”

“Atana’s innovative approach to measuring business impact sets them apart in the training space,” said Evelyn McMullen, Research Manager for Nucleus Research. “This is an important distinction for buyers looking to maximize the ROI of their technologies and ensure that their solutions drive tangible results. We are excited to see how Atana continues to influence the future of workplace training in 2025 and beyond.”

To see the complete list of “Hot Companies to Watch in 2025,” visit https://nucleusresearch.com/research/single/hot-companies-to-watch-in-2025.

About Nucleus Research

Nucleus Research is the recognized global leader in ROI technology research. Using a case-based approach, we provide research streams and advisory services that allow vendors and end users to quantify and maximize the return from their technology investments. For more information, visit NucleusResearch.com or follow our latest updates on LinkedIn.

About Atana

Bringing together decades of experience, award-winning courses, and a powerful analytics platform, Atana takes learners from best intentions to actionable and measurable behavioral change at scale. With Atana, employers can build more inclusive workplaces through engaging content and science-backed learning and development. For more information, please visit atana.com.