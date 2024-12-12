Nordic Fibreboard Announces Production Resumption in January

Nordic Fibreboard announces that, in collaboration with leading industry specialists, solutions have been found to resolve the structural damages. Construction work will begin immediately and is expected to be completed by the end of the year. Upon completion of the construction, the factory will be ready to resume production, and according to current plans, operations will begin in the first week of January.





