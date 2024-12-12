North America and Europe Automotive Private Labeling Aftermarket Report 2024-2030: Retailers and Distributors are Driving Transformational Growth by Private Labeling Maintenance Categories

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Private Labeling Aftermarket, North America and Europe, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study analyzes the automotive private labeling aftermarket in North America and Europe.
Geopolitical escalations are driving the demand for more economical and affordable lines of products in the automotive aftermarket. Distributors and retailers are maximizing their margins by compressing the value chain, specifically by offering more private labels across multiple categories. This is also enabling them to unlock trickle-down price benefits for consumers.
This study quantifies the revenue potential of private labeling in the automotive aftermarket, focusing on passenger vehicles and light trucks (classes 1-3) in North America and multi-purpose vehicles, sports utility vehicles, vans, and pickups (classes A-F) in Europe. It also considers imports from best-cost country (BCC) markets in Asia.
The study estimates and forecasts revenue across multiple replacement categories such as batteries, brake parts, filters, wipers, engine oil, starters/alternators, steering and suspension, and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC). In addition, this deliverable quantifies the potential of the do-it-yourself (DIY) and eRetail segments in private labeling.
The report examines the factors driving and restraining growth and identifies the opportunities emerging from the changes in this space for market players and stakeholders to leverage. The base year is 2023, and the forecast period is from 2024 to 2030.
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Environment: Transformation
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Automotive Private Labeling Aftermarket
Growth Environment: Ecosystem
- Scope of Analysis
- Scope: Select Categories (Components & Categorization)
- Key Competitors
- Competitive Environment
- Key Questions that this Research Deliverable will Address
- Distribution Channels
- Private Labeling Structure
Growth Generator
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Considerations
- Key Findings
- Total Market: Private Label Revenue by Category, 2023 & 2030
- Dashboard: Private Labeling Landscape, North America & Europe
- Overview: Private Label Penetration across Categories
- Key Trends in Private Label Programs in the Automotive Aftermarket
- Emerging Business Models and Regional Trends
- Regional Sourcing Hubs for Private Labeling
- Private Labeling Depth and Coverage by Component: North America & Europe
Growth Generators in North America
- North America: Retailer/Distributor Landscape*
- North America: Retailer/Distributor Private Label Landscape
- North America: Key Aftermarket Metrics and Future Potential
- North America: Private Label Revenue by Category, 2023 & 2030
- North America: Penetration of Private Label by Category, 2023 & 2030
- North America: Private Label Revenue by Category by Retailer/Distributor, 2023
- North America: Private Label Revenue by Category by Retailer/Distributor, 2030
- North America: DIY and eRetail in Private Labeling, 2023 & 2030
- North America: Private Label Market Share by Retailer/Distributor, 2023 & 2030
- Growth Opportunity: Future of Private Labeling in the Automotive Aftermarket, North America, 2024-2030
Growth Generators in Europe
- Europe: Retailer/Distributor Landscape*
- Europe: Distributor and Buying Group Private Label Landscape
- Europe: Key Aftermarket Metrics and Future Potential
- Europe: Private Label Revenue by Category, 2023 & 2030
- Europe: Penetration of Private Label by Category, 2023 & 2030
- Europe: Private Label Revenue by Category by Retailer/Distributor, 2023
- Europe: Private Label Revenue by Category by Retailer/Distributor, 2030
- Europe: DIY & eRetail in Private Labeling, 2023 & 2030
- Europe: Private Label Market Share by Retailer/Distributor, 2023 & 2030
- Growth Opportunity: Future of Private Labeling in the Automotive Aftermarket, Europe, 2024-2030
- Future and Evolution of Private Labeling: Role of Value Chain Participants
- The 3 Big Predictions
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Private Labeling in Remanufacturing
- Emerging Categories
- DIY & eRetail
